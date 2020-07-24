General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini & Cast Speak Out About Being Back on Set
Image: Jill Johnson/JPI
The cast expresses excitement and concern over returning to General Hospital.
General Hospital announced new episodes will begin airing on August 3. That means the soap opera went back into production on July 22. A couple of cast members shared their thoughts on returning to set on social media, while Soaps.com received reactions via email from Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) and executive producer Frank Valentini.
General Hospital’s executive producer Frank Valentini, said, “I am incredibly grateful to be back to set. I have missed my team and we have missed our fans. In returning to work, it was important to take every precaution in order to create a safe and smooth transition back to production. In addition to regular testing and distancing measures — we have hired a dedicated Health & Safety Manager to be on set to supervise all health and safety protocols and answer any questions as they arise. It’s important that every member of the cast and crew feel safe and confident.”
More: GH alum Greg Vaughan out at Days
Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) gave her thoughts as well, “I’m thrilled to be back. This is my family, this is my home – I’ve been on the show for 15 years so it was hard to be away. Frank and ABC have been taking the utmost care in making sure we have had a safe environment to return to. We are all being regularly tested and are continuing to do our part on and off set – being mindful to practice proper distancing and most importantly wear our [face coverings] when we’re not filming. It’s good to be back.”
Inga Cadranel, who plays Harmony Miller, didn’t specifically mention General Hospital in her Instagram post, but she relayed her mixed feelings about leaving her home in Canada to return to work in Hollywood. “I do my duty to provide as a parent/partner in a time of uncertain employment but it’s not lost on me that I stride into a possibility of danger for my health and well-being.”
View this post on Instagram
I head into the eye of the storm . To go back to work. Leave my family safely in Canada as I go back to Hollywood where things have gotten out of control . I do my duty to provide as a parent/partner in a time of uncertain employment but it’s not lost on me that I stride into a possibility of danger for my health and well-being . Be like a warrior I tell myself . Be the woman you know you are. Head up! Mask on! 😠 #staysafe #stayhealthy #maskson #actorslife #hollyweird #backtowork #backtoset
More: Helena Cassadine, more soap characters who never die
Finola Hughes (Anna Devane) shared her new look as she prepared to return on Thursday night. “New haircut ready to go baaa’aack #ghbaby”
Take a look at the spoilers for General Hospital’s return and sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter so you don’t miss out any breaking return news. In the meantime, look through our gallery below of the cast and characters you are missing from Port Charles.