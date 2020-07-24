General Hospital’s Dominic Zamprogna Becomes a United States Citizen – & Here’s What He’s Looking Forward to Doing

Zamprogna began playing General Hospital ’s Dante Falconeri in 2009 but left in June 2018. Though he made an appearance in the special Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) episode in 2019 he hasn’t been seen in Port Charles since. Outside of daytime, Zamprogna appeared in the Amazon Prime series Tin Star and the independent film To the Moon and Back . Now, it seems he’s ready to come home to Port Charles, as Zamprogna expressed interest in returning to General Hospital in a recent interview. While we would probably put that in the ‘Best of’ category should it happen, take a look at the actual Best and Worst of 2020 in soaps so far in the gallery below.

The actor’s social media feeds are also filled with photos of his time spent with his family while staying safe at home and his support of the Black Lives Matter movement. In addition, the soap opera alum posts videos of himself cooking at home in his kitchen.

Our Quarantine Special Vol 3!!For kids big and small. And anyone who wants to laugh (at me) and learn a little. Another cameo by Thee ⁦ @lisalocicerogh ⁩ too. ⁦ @casmithsongs ⁩ https://t.co/RchtJMIuLS

In addition to becoming a United States citizen, Zamprogna has been writing and appearing in Together with Mr. Smith Quarantine Special , which features songs, poems, videos, and more for kids and beyond on YouTube. It even features a cameo by Zamprogna’s General Hospital co-star Lisa LoCicero (Olivia Falconeri Quartermaine).

Congratulations go out to Dominic Zamprogna (Dante Falconeri) who became an official citizen of the United States of America. The General Hospital alum, who was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada and went to school in Toronto, posted a photo on Instagram of his Certificate of Naturalization. His initial post included the caption, “This guy gets to vote this time around.” Realizing his personal information was included in the photo, he uploaded a cropped image of his official document relaying he should have omitted that the first time. He then joked, “Don’t steal my height!!!”

1 / 20 <p>First, <em>General Hospital</em>’s Nelle turned Shiloh’s awkward memorial service into a total cringefest by revealing that she was the widow of the only individual whose persona was more non grata in Port Charles than her own. Then, mere months later, she topped herself by introducing into Wiley’s custody proceedings subsequent hubby, Julian (who only <em>wished</em> he was as dead as Shiloh!).</p>

2 / 20 <p>No sooner had <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> removed the Thorne in their sides than it had rushed former marrieds Bill and Katie into an altogether unearned reunion for no reason other than to… what? Amp up the supposed drama when he once again (inevitably) locked lips with Brooke? Bill, Katie, their relationship, their son and, frankly, we <em>all</em> deserved better.</p>

3 / 20 <p><a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/570206/daytime-emmy-awards-2020-best-worst/">The Daytime Emmys</a> aired on television for the first time in ages and, better still, brought in over three million viewers. Hopefully, network executives seeing those numbers will realize just how hungry the audience is for daytime drama (and, dare we dream, bring back <em>All My Children</em> and <em>One Life to Live</em>, if not <em>Guiding Light</em> and <em>As the World Turns</em> with them?).</p>

4 / 20 <p>Ever since being busted at his wedding to Zoe, <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>’s Thomas has been MIA, leaving the show with a major villain-sized hole in the canvas. We want to know where he is… and, more importantly, what revenge he’s been cooking up and with whom. Sheila? Ivy? Amber? The possibilities are as limitless as Thomas’ warped mind.</p>

5 / 20 <p>We get that <em>GH</em>’s Willow is the epitome of sweetness and innocence — eat your heart out, Snow White! But are we <em>really</em> to believe that she — unlike half of Port Charles and pretty much every one of the show’s viewers, even the ones with blinders on — didn’t immediately see through Chase and Sasha’s fake affair? It <em>is</em> possible to be lovely and smart at the same time.</p>

6 / 20 <p>We know where the “fast-forward” button is, but where’s the “slow-down” one? <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Victor allowed himself to be blackmailed by Adam, only to, days after putting his son in the top spot at Newman Enterprises, have the truth come out and the consequences be… pretty much nonexistent. Months later, our heads are still spinning — and not in an “OMG, that was great!” way.</p>

7 / 20 <p>Can anyone tell us why <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>’s Rick and Maya split up? Anyone… ? Bueller? No. OK, then riddle us <em>this</em>: Why bring back as a solo act Maya — a beloved character who happens to be <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/570736/soap-operas-lack-diversity/">both African-American and transgender</a> — if there was no plan whatsoever to position her front and center? </p>

8 / 20 <p>Thanks to heartbreakingly real performances by <em>General Hospital</em>’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) and Max Gail (Mike), watching the Teflon don deal with his father’s final days left us saying, “We’re not crying… <em>you</em> are!” But — and yes, we know we don’t need to tell you this — we were lying and only relieved that you couldn’t see the absolute wrecks that this all-too-relatable storyline had made of us. </p>

9 / 20 <p>If one thing remained as true in 2020 as it was in the year that preceded it — and heaven knows we wished that it <em>hadn’t</em> — it’s that we just didn’t get the random animosity between <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ dissin’ cousins, Theo and Kyle. Jack and Victor, they ain’t — at least not yet. Give them stakes, a point, something into which we can buy. (Hey, we’re willing to meet you not just halfway, <em>Y&R</em>, but three quarters of the way.)</p>

10 / 20 <p>Within moments of showing up in Salem, <em>Days of our Lives</em>’ Allie (and her unborn child) were causing all <em>kinds</em> of drama. Plus, daytime newbie Lindsay Arnold is easily holding her own against some of the soap’s heaviest hitters! Our one quibble: Is Allie daft? How could she think she could tell everyone in Salem she was pregnant without mom Sami finding out? Insert face-palm here.</p>

11 / 20 <p>We hardly recognize <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Billy anymore, which is a crying shame, given that portrayer Jason Thompson — a newly-minted Emmy winner, as if you didn’t know — has proven time and again that he can handle anything and everything that the writers choose to throw his way.</p>

12 / 20 <p>Who knew that when <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>’s Wyatt walked in on Sally and Penny shortly after they’d bonked Flo on the head, it would be months before we found out whether he’d caught them in the act? As accidents go, that turned out to be an awfully happy one. Well, not for Flo, obviously, but for the show and us.</p>

13 / 20 <p>OK, maybe it’s a stretch to call <em>General Hospital</em>’s Ava and Nina friends; there’s been no braiding of one another’s hair — yet. But given that Nina once induced labor just to steal Ava’s newborn daughter hot out of the oven, the fact that they’ve come to plot <em>with</em> instead of <em>against</em> one another is pretty incredible.</p>

14 / 20 <p>Even on a show overflowing with strong couples, the natural chemistry shared by <em>Days of our Lives</em>’ Robert Scott Wilson and Victoria Konefal gives Ben and Ciara an easy win in this category. To have picked any other duo, no matter how dynamic, would have been… er… #cin-ful.</p>

15 / 20 <p>It’s time for <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/567389/general-hospital-jason-sam-break-up-new-romance/"><em>General Hospital</em>’s Jason and Sam</a> to either get it together or part already. Their prolonged separation isn’t as hot as we might’ve hoped. And let’s face it, sometimes even supercouples have to go their separate ways, whether for a while or forever, in order to remain relevant and interesting. (See also: Jason and Elizabeth, for whom the sexual tension is always simmering just below the surface.)</p>

16 / 20 <p><em>Days of our Live</em>s gave Lani and Eli, the first African-American couple ever to marry on screen in the show’s history, the full, bonkers <em>Days</em> treatment, allowing their ceremony to be interrupted by not only a vindictive ex (dressed like she was auditioning for the road show of <em>Mamma Mia</em>) but a gun-toting vengeance-seeker (as traditional at Salem nuptials as “something borrowed, something blue”).</p>

17 / 20 <p>We bought <em>Days of our Lives</em>’ Gabi crashing Lani and Eli’s wedding. We bought Vivian doing so while packing heat. But Tamara bailing on her daughter’s nuptials due to low blood sugar? Uh-uh. No. Would any of <em>your</em> mothers have even <em>considered</em> sitting out your “I dos” because of a little lightheadedness? No. Freakin’. Way. (Yeah, she made it back in time, but still… no. Just no.)</p>

18 / 20 <p>If <em>General Hospital</em> keeps staging non-nuptials for Valentin and Nina that are as off-the-rails as their January attempt at an “I do”-over, we hope they never get pronounced husband and wife. And if their weddings gone wrong wind up joining in unholy matrimony <em>other</em> couples — in this case, sparring partners Ava and Nikolas — so much the better!</p>

19 / 20 <p>We’re so enamored of <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ real-life loves, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/570170/young-and-restless-brytni-sarpy-bryton-james-daytime-emmy-win/">Brytni Sarpy and Bryton James</a>, that we kinda-sorta dread that inevitable moment when their fictional counterparts, Elena and Devon, hit hard times. Maybe we could just watch them being adorable together for the next 20 years? Or 15? We’re easy that way.</p>