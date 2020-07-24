General Hospital’s Dominic Zamprogna Becomes a United States Citizen – & Here’s What He’s Looking Forward to Doing
Image: Jill Johnson/JPI, Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com
General Hospital alum makes it official.
Congratulations go out to Dominic Zamprogna (Dante Falconeri) who became an official citizen of the United States of America. The General Hospital alum, who was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada and went to school in Toronto, posted a photo on Instagram of his Certificate of Naturalization. His initial post included the caption, “This guy gets to vote this time around.” Realizing his personal information was included in the photo, he uploaded a cropped image of his official document relaying he should have omitted that the first time. He then joked, “Don’t steal my height!!!”
More: Dante’s latest assignment’s complicated in new fan fiction
In addition to becoming a United States citizen, Zamprogna has been writing and appearing in Together with Mr. Smith Quarantine Special, which features songs, poems, videos, and more for kids and beyond on YouTube. It even features a cameo by Zamprogna’s General Hospital co-star Lisa LoCicero (Olivia Falconeri Quartermaine).
Our Quarantine Special Vol 3!!For kids big and small. And anyone who wants to laugh (at me) and learn a little. Another cameo by Thee @lisalocicerogh too. @casmithsongs https://t.co/RchtJMIuLS
— Dom Zamprogna (@dom_zamprogna) June 10, 2020
The actor’s social media feeds are also filled with photos of his time spent with his family while staying safe at home and his support of the Black Lives Matter movement. In addition, the soap opera alum posts videos of himself cooking at home in his kitchen.
More: Daniel Goddard passes U.S. citizenship test
Zamprogna began playing General Hospital’s Dante Falconeri in 2009 but left in June 2018. Though he made an appearance in the special Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) episode in 2019 he hasn’t been seen in Port Charles since. Outside of daytime, Zamprogna appeared in the Amazon Prime series Tin Star and the independent film To the Moon and Back. Now, it seems he’s ready to come home to Port Charles, as Zamprogna expressed interest in returning to General Hospital in a recent interview. While we would probably put that in the ‘Best of’ category should it happen, take a look at the actual Best and Worst of 2020 in soaps so far in the gallery below.