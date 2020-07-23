General Hospital’s Veteran, Award Winning Cast and Their Characters
Image: Craig Sjodin, Todd Wawrychuk/ABC
Familiar and fresh faces populate Port Charles.
General Hospital has been on the air since April 1, 1963. Many characters and actors have come and gone since then, but a few have stuck around since the 1970s. Of course, new faces came in the decades following, as recently as this year, and made their own impact.
The recasting of characters is not uncommon, allowing for characters to stick around and evolve. Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth), Carly Benson Corinthos (Laura Wright), and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) have been inhabited by more than one actor, with the current portrayers offering a new spin on their alter egos.
Many actors are soap hoppers who have appeared on numerous daytime dramas, such as Emme Rylan (Lulu Spencer), Kin Shriner (Scott Baldwin), and Michael Easton (Hamilton Finn). Others have been honored for their work on General Hospital at the Daytime Emmys, including Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos), Genie Francis (Laura Webber), and Vernee Watson (Stella Henry).
While families have come and gone, Port Charles remains filled with entertaining characters from clans such as the Quartermaines, Corinthos family, Webbers, Spencers, Baldwins, Cassadines, Davises, Scorpios, Jeromes, Falconeries, and Ashfords. Of course, not everyone is related by blood to a core family. Brad Cooper (Perry Shen), Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson), and Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) are the only ones from their bloodlines in town, but we love them just the same.
Take a look through our photo gallery below for a Who's Who of General Hospital.