Grizzly Adams, is that you?

“As I head back to work — and to a workplace that looks very different from before,” Josh Swickard (Chase, General Hospital) Instagrammed, “I’m reflecting on how I spent my quarantine and what I learned.”

Based on the photo below, we’d guess that what he learned is that he’s still damn sexy even when his razor and his beard have ceased to be on speaking terms. But Swickard went deeper than that. Much.

“Time is precious,” he wrote. “Life is short. Five-minute morning meditation goes a long way. Never stop dating your spouse.” (That one had to be particularly nice to read for the actor’s wife, Lorynn York.)

Swickard went on, his advice getting better with every word. “Read, read, read,” he implored his fans. “Family is everything. And finally, we all need to figure out how to get off our throne and wash some feet.”

In the end, Swickard ended his thoughtful prose on a particularly optimistic note. “I hope everyone is coming out of this period,” he concluded, “more resilient to the unknown, hungry for life, and curious about why we’re all here.”

