Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Tajh Bellow (TJ) lost his cousin to COVID-19.

After the passing of Christopher Lavergne, General Hospital‘s Tajh Bellow (TJ) took to Instagram to try to express his feelings over the loss of his cousin, who he wrote was “from Lake Charles, La., like my father, like so many from my family.

“We haven’t seen each other in the longest time, and I regret that we never spoke enough,” he continued. “He passed away from COVID yesterday and did not deserve to die the way he did. He should not have suffered the way that he did. I’m hurt, I’m angry. I DON’T UNDERSTAND KARMA.”

From there, the actor spoke, it seemed, for an awful lot of us. “There are so many that take living for granted right now, so self-centeredly focusing on their own health without regard to [asymptomatically] spreading [the infection] to others. So many focused on petty liberties that black people like my cousin don’t even have, and my cousin is dead.”

In the end, it all seemed to be — understandably — too much for Bellow to process. In his grief and outrage, he wrote, “I’m TIRED. I’M TIRED. I’M DONE. SOMEONE HAD THE AUDACITY TO ASK ME IF HE DIED FROM COVID OR UNDERLYING ILLNESS, BEFORE EVEN SAYING I’M SORRY. I’M DONE. EVIL. EVIL. EVIL.”

In closing, Bellow offered an apology to his cousin. “I’m sorry this isn’t the post for resting in peace,” he wrote. “You are loved. You are missed. You are home. My family, I bleed with you. WEAR YOUR [bleeping] MASKS.”

Below, sadly, you’ll find a photo gallery of soap stars we’ve lost already in 2020.