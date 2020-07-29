Image: ABC

We Meet Again…

A new fan fiction story about one of your faves, Dante Falconeri has him coming in contact with Lulu…

Dante knew he’d told Lulu to move on….but he had hoped she wouldn’t take his advice.

He took it all in; the lights, the sounds, the smell, Jake’s. Dante sure had missed this place since he’d been away recovering from his PTSD. That was in the past; now he was healed and ready to get his life back.

As Dante walked into Jake’s he couldn’t help but laugh “karaoke night” he said under his breath as he shook his head; things could get interesting.

Dante didn’t know the half of it; just on the other side of the door Lulu and her boyfriend Dustin were enjoying everything Jake’s had to offer; including all the drunk fools who felt transformed into musical geniuses after some liquid courage.

Lulu wasn’t drinking herself; she knew all too well that given enough alcohol she too would turn into one of those fools. A side of herself she hadn’t yet made Dustin privy too and she’d prefer to keep it that way.

More: GH fan fiction – Dante’s back for Mike’s funeral

Lulu started to think back on the night she sang for Dante, but she quickly banished that thought from her mind. She was here with Dustin and she was determined to focus on the present instead of the past.

Lulu got up from her seat and made her way to the bar to get Dustin another beer and her water when she found herself being bumped into by someone who wasn’t watching where they were going “Umm excuse you.”

Dante knew that voice; would know the smell of that perfume anywhere, it was Lulu and she sounded rather agitated. Dante turned his head and for the first time in over a year, laid eyes on who was still the most beautiful woman he’d ever seen. Dante knew he’d run into her of course, they shared a son who he planned to go see first thing in the morning, but he hadn’t planned on running into her like he had the first time he’d met her all those years ago.

Just as he was about to walk over to Lulu another man approached her; Dante didn’t like their body language or the way his hand was resting on the small of her back. The way Lulu flipped her hair like she does when she’s obviously flirting, or the fact that they seem so happy, so content with one another. Dante decided to hang back; the detective in him wanted to investigate further before making his presence known.

Lulu and Dustin made their way back to their seats but as Lulu sat down Dustin continued to stand. Dustin could tell by the perplexed look on Lulu’s face that she was confused. A smile played on Dustin’s lips as he turned away from the table and made his way to the stage.

To say she was in shock was an understatement. Lulu couldn’t believe what was happening; “he hadn’t seemed that drunk,” she thought.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to Lulu; a woman I didn’t even know I was looking for but I’m so very lucky to have found.” Lulu was blushing and covering her mouth with her hand.

Dustin smiled and pressed on “The time I’ve spent with you has been some of the most eventful” everyone laughed “but also some of the best of my life so far; thank you for being by my side.” The music came on and Dustin sang along; Lulu had to admit he was actually pretty good.

More: GH fan fiction – Dante meets a new woman

Lulu smiled, yelled, and whistled a few times. She was honestly happy; it wasn’t the same kind of happiness she’d had with Dante, but she was still happy and she had Dustin to thank for it. As the song came to an end Dustin waved his hand in thanks to the crowd. That’s when Lulu heard it; someone being obnoxiously loud, clapping too hard, and whistling too loud. Someone obviously had a problem with Dustin’s performance and Lulu felt irritated. Of course, she needed to confront the jerk who was hassling her boyfriend for no good reason!

Lulu turned her self to the direction of all the noise and that’s when the world went still; she couldn’t hear the music, the clapping, the whistling. All Lulu could do was stare and Dante did the same; they both stayed that way, just staring at one another.

Will the feelings between Dante and Lulu be as strong as ever? How will things change between Dustin and Lulu now that Dante is back in town? Will Dante move on now that he sees Lulu has?

For more fictional stories, peek at our fan fiction section which includes stories about Bold and Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and Young and the Restless. If you’re a fiction writer and want a chance to showcase your humorous, dramatic or romantic fan fiction for popular characters, email us.

Get the soap news, spoilers, fan fiction, and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com’s newsletter.