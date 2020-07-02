Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

General Hospital actor celebrates his birthday with his family.

General Hospital’s Parry Shen (Port Charles’ Brad Cooper) recently stepped out with his family to celebrate his birthday. Shen has been married to Kim Hollands, a fourth-grade teacher, since August 2002. They have two daughters together. He wrote, “Was craving Din Tai Fung for my bday last week — as I did 6 yrs ago. Some things have changed since then, but still eatin’ those green beans!”

Din Tai Fung is a Taiwanese restaurant with locations in California, Washington, Nevada and Oregon. Recently restrictions in California began to lift, but following spikes in cases, Governor Gavin Newsom has begun closing businesses down again. Shen and his family appear to have been lucky enough to celebrate his birthday while some things were still open. Shen was born on June 26, 1973.

For his birthday he posted, “I turn THIS many today! Bonus points to anyone who knows the videogame homage/reference of this image.” And while he admitted to being okay with quarantining, he was bummed out that Top Gun: Maverick was not released on his birthday, a film he had been waiting 30 years for.

Outside of General Hospital, Shen is passionate about videogames and comic books. He was the managing editor of Secret Identities: The Asian American Superhero Anthology, published by The New Press in April 2009. Its sequel, Shattered: The Asian American Comics Anthology was published in November 2012. He has also voiced the videogame characters Takeda Takahashi in Mortal Kombat X, Mogu Zai in Blizzard’s World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria, and Jiang Yanggu in Magic: The Gathering Arena. In films, Shen has appeared in all three of the horror franchise Hatchet movies, each time as a different character, and the fourth film Victor Crawley.

