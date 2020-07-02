Image: ABC

General Hospital actress grew up before our eyes.

On July 2, 2009 Haley Pullos made her debut on General Hospital as Molly Lansing-Davis, the daughter of Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst). Pullos was born on July 10, 1998 in Palo Alto, California and has two brothers and two sisters. She made her acting debut as a child in the 2002 movie Carney Tales playing a patron. Her first breaks on television were in 2007 when she had small parts on ‘Til Death and Moonlight. In 2008 she was cast on Ghost Whisperer to play a younger Melinda (Jennifer Love Hewitt) in flashbacks, the show’s central character, for several episodes. Over the years she’s made guest appearances on a number of other shows, including The Cleaner, Dollhouse, House and The Mick. She headlined the Lifetime Television movie From Straight A’s to XXX, the true story of a college woman who did pornography in order to pay her tuition.

In addition to General Hospital, Pullos is also a regular on the Netflix show The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia on which she plays Bella Schmerz. The show is a comedy web television series created by Mario Lopez (Dr. Christian Ramirez on Bold & Beautiful) and Seth Kurland that premiered on February 17, 2020. A special set of additional episodes is scheduled to be released on July 20, 2020. The show is about a prodigy named Ashley Garcia (Paulina Chávez), the only 15-and-a-half-year-old robotics engineer and rocket scientist in the world who moves in with her Uncle Victor (Mario Lopez) from the other side of the country for a chance to work for NASA. Pullos’ character is the on-and-off-again girlfriend of Tad Cameron (Conor Husting) who Ashley has a crush on.

Pullos was only 11 when she began working on General Hospital and has grown up on the show. Browse our gallery of Pullos over the years as Molly below