‘When Calls the Heart’ Sets Date to Resume Production for Season 8 on the Hallmark Channel
Hearties will get their fix when season eight returns.
In April we reported news that Hallmark’s longest running original series, set in Hope Valley, When Calls the Heart was renewed for season eight. For a few months, given the current state of health, fans have been wondering when the television drama, inspired by Janette Oke’s Canadian West series, would begin to shoot new episodes. Global News has learned that When Calls the Heart will resume shooting scenes for season eight on Monday July 20 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada under regulated protocols and production-specific safety plans.
Under the government’s Phase 3 guidelines, social distancing will apply with improved cleaning rules. Much like Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and Young and the Restless’ new production protocols, there will be a limit to how many people are on set. Anyone from outside of Canada or who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive, must self-isolate for fourteen days.
Love scenes and fighting scenes will also become extra challenging… Phil Klapwyk, who represents over 9,000 British Columbia and Yukon artists with IATSE Local 891, stated, “It’s very risky in a lot of ways. The actors are the most vulnerable because obviously when they’re doing that, they can’t be wearing personal protective equipment.” WorkSafeBC protocols allow actors the “right to refuse close contact with other performers, such as hugging, kissing, and stunts requiring close contact.”
We will continue to keep fans updated should any news develop.
In the meantime, When Calls the Heart star Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton, has been keeping busy by hosting a radio show in her closet. “Host a radio show in your closet, they said. Okay, I said, but I’m printing signs and you can’t stop me.” The actress recently featured a “timeless romantic love song countdown” three nights this month.
Host a radio show in your closet, they said. Okay, I said, but I’m printing signs and you can’t stop me. Tune in for my timeless romantic love song countdown TONIGHT @ 8pm EST on @siriusxm 70 @hallmarkchannel radio! Replays: Thurs 6/25 @ 9am & 3pm ET & Fri 6/26 @ 12pm ET.
Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital alum Jack Wagner (Nick Marone; Frisco Jones), Hope Valley’s Bill Avery, popped up on Instagram last May to post a special Mother’s Day video and message, “I hope you get some much deserved love from your family today.”
