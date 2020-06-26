Image: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

General Hospital actress is needed back in Port Charles.

Happy birthday to General Hospital’s Rebecca Budig (Port Charles’ Hayden Barnes), who was born on June 26, 1973 and turns 47 today. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and is the youngest of eight children. She has five sisters and two brothers. Budig graduated from the Cincinnati School for Creative and Performing Arts, and then majored in zoology at Miami University in Ohio. She moved to Los Angeles, California in 1993 to pursue acting. There Budig studied with acting coaches Howard Fine and Jay Goldenberg at the Howard Fine Acting Studio and at the Young Actors Space. Her first acting job was in Aerosmith’s music video Livin’ on the Edge. She then landed a cameo role as a teenage girl saved by Chris O’Donnell’s character Dick Grayson/Robin in Batman Forever.

More: Fans choose Sudzies Award winners

Budig ventured into daytime in 1995 when she auditioned for the role of Kelsey Jefferson on All My Children, only to land the role of Michelle Bauer on Guiding Light, a character she played from 1995 until 1998. In 1999 she was cast in the soap opera role that many fondly remember her as, the spoiled rich girl, make-up executive Greenlee Smythe on All My Children. The role was only supposed to be recurring, but she was quickly put on contract and remained with the show until 2005, and reprised the role from 2008 until 2009 when the character was killed off. During her time on the show, Budig was paired with leading men Josh Duhamel (Leo du Pres) and Cameron Mathison (Ryan Lavery). Most recently Budig was cast on General Hospital as Hayden Barnes and debuted on March 20, 2015 and departed in 2017 for storyline dictated reasons. Her last appearance in the role was during the summer and fall of 2019.

Fans of Budig and her character Hayden are hoping for a return to General Hospital. Browse our gallery below of reasons Hayden is needed in Port Charles, and then subscribe to Soaps.com’s newsletter to get all the latest news delivered to your email.