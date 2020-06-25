General Hospital’s Briana Nicole Henry Shares Photos of Her Beautiful Outdoor Wedding
Image: Todd Wawrychuk/ABC
General Hospital actress ties the knot.
Congratulations to General Hospital’s Briana Nicole Henry (Port Charles’ Jordan Ashford), who married Kris Bowers on June 6, 2020.
Henry shared photos of the special day on Instagram. The wedding was held outdoors for safety reasons.
She wore a simple, but elegant white dress with a slit up the leg, accompanied by strapped heels and a clip-on hair veil for the occasion. Henry wrote on one Instagram photo, “No humans were harmed in the making of this wedding I’d also like to take a second to thank Meg Smith photography and Charlotte and Daughters. You ladies helped us pull this day together in the 9th hour. Thank you for doing all that you did with love.”
Her bridal party dressed in a variety of colorful summer dresses, each carrying a unique bouquet of flowers. Guests were provided face coverings with the couples’ initials and the date of the wedding.
Henry and Bowers became engaged in December of 2018. Her now-husband Bowers posted a video of him proposing to her on Instagram. The couple has been together since 2016. Henry joined General Hospital in September 2018 after Vinessa Antoine left the role. She previously played Esmeralda on The Young & Restless. Bowers is a composer and pianist. He has composed scores for films, video games, television and documentaries including, Green Book, Dear White People and most recently Ava DuVernay’s Netflix mini-series When They See Us. He has recorded, performed, and collaborated with the likes of Jay-Z, Kanye West, and José James, and his debut album Heroes + Misfits was released in 2013.
