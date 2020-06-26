Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Brad can’t escape his nature as Lucas tries to drown his pain.

We’re back with more General Hospital fan fiction! This time, Brad Cooper, fresh out of prison, has a decision to make after finding Lucas Jones at the Floating Rib.

Brad walks into the Floating Rib and slowly sits down next to Lucas at the bar. Lucas looks up at him expressionless. “How did you get out of prison?”

“Some fancy legal maneuvering, I guess,” Brad says. He pauses before gently asking, “How are you? Have you seen Wiley?”

“Don’t you say his name.” Lucas slams his beer down on the bar.

The bartender walks over and pours a shot in front of Lucas. Brad watches as Lucas leans forward, locks eyes with the very attractive barkeep, and throws back his drink.

“It’s the middle of the day,” Brad says to Lucas. “This isn’t like you.”

“I guess having your husband go to prison for kidnapping your nephew’s baby and passing him off as your son for a year because the baby you did adopt died changes a person,” Lucas says.

Brad winces. “Let me take you home, so we can talk,” he offers, lightly touching Lucas’ arm.

“Are you kidding me?” Lucas shrugs Brad’s hand off him. “Why are you even here?”

“I had to see you…to make things right.”

“How exactly do you plan to do that,” Lucas demands. “No, don’t tell me. It’ll just be more lies.” He takes a swig of his beer while eyeing the bartender. “Leave me alone, Brad.”

Brad sits quietly for a minute. “I’ll go,” he finally says. “But I’m not giving up.”

Lucas watches out of the corner of his eye as Brad walks toward the exit. He quickly refocuses on his next shot getting lined up before Brad turns around, almost catching him. A woman, Vivien Wu, approaches Brad from behind. “Are you ready to earn the freedom I secured for you?”

“I’m still not clear on what you want from me,” Brad says, laser-focused on Lucas.

“You have certain skills and connections we need,” she responds. “Besides, cousin, joining the family business is your birthright.”

“Laying it on a little thick aren’t you?”

“How’s this,” Viv says smirking. “If you don’t cooperate, I’ll send you right back to Pentonville. How will you get your precious husband back then?”

Brad twists his wedding band around his finger as he watches the bartender whisper something to Lucas, who laughs. Brad sighs. “What do you want me to do?”

What do you think Vivien wants from Brad? Is Lucas hooking up with the bartender? Join the discussion in the comments and take a look back at some highlights from Brad’s life over the years in the gallery below. If you’d like a chance to showcase your own humorous, dramatic, or romantic fan fiction, email us.