General Hospital’s Emma grows up on-screen.

June 14 marked the ninth anniversary of Brooklyn Rae Silzer working at General Hospital. She joined as an aged Emma Scorpio-Drake in 2011. Silzer shared an adorable photo of her anniversary on Instagram showing her then and now, and wrote, “Happy 9yr. Anniversary to me playing Emma Scorpio Drake on General Hospital. It has been a dream come true to grow up on this show and I am forever grateful.”

The young actress also appeared in the 2018 film The Storyteller, in Christmas in Homestead in 2016, and turned up on episodes of Code Black, CSI: NY and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. In 2013 she won the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Daytime TV Series for a Young Actress Ten & Under. In 2016 she won a Young Entertainer Award (YEA) for Best Young Actress on a Daytime Series. That same year she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series. She has a younger sister, Londyn Silzer who is also an actress. She appeared on General Hospital in 2017 as Bailey Caldwell, a patient at the Shriners Hospital.

Silzer’s character Emma was first introduced on November 4, 2008. She is the daughter of Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) and Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson, Billy Abbot on Young & Restless). Emma was viewed as a miracle child at the time because she was conceived naturally, even though her mother, Robin is HIV-positive. Despite that, her father Patrick wasn’t infected and with proper treatment, Emma was born negative as well. The storyline showcased that even HIV positive people, under treatment, can have families. Emma grew up with a lot of heartbreak, believing she lost her mother at a young age. Of course, Robin later returned from the dead. She has been involved in love triangles with Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) and Spencer Cassadine (Nicolas Bechtel), performed in and attended many Nurses Balls, and even became involved in her grandparents Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Robert Scorpio’s (Tristan Rogers) spy missions.

