Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

General Hospital’s devious Cassadine entertains fans on Instagram.

Happy Birthday to General Hospital’s James Patrick Stuart (Valentin Cassadine), who turns 52 today. The actor was born on June 16, 1968 in Hollywood, California to English parents Chad and Jill Stuart. His father was one-half of the 1960s British duo Chad & Jeremy. As a young child, Stuart grew up around music and in the recording studio with his father. He also began acting early under the name Patrick Stuart, which he later had to change by adding James in because another notable actor from the Star Trek and X-Men series was known for the moniker. His first role was in the 1980 television show Galactica 1980, a short-lived spin-off Battle Star Galactica, on which he played the role of Dr. Zee. As an adult, he went on to play Will Cortlandt on the daytime soap opera All My Children. He later went on to star on The Simple Life, Andy Richter Controls the Universe. He’s also a prolific voice actor, known for voicing Avalanche on Wolverine and the X-Men, Private the Penguin and Joey the Kangaroo in Nickelodeon’s The Penguins of Madagascar. In videogames, he’s lent his voice to Corporal Griffin in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Private MacGregor in Call of Duty 2, and Xigbar in a number of Kingdom Hearts games.

Stuart currently resides in Los Angeles, California, with his wife, Jocelyn, and their two teenage sons. The consummate performer, he’s been entertaining his Instagram followers with storytime every Friday evening. He’s been selecting some of his favorite books from childhood, as well as ones he read to his sons when they were small. This includes Joan Heilbroner’s 1984 children’s book Tom the TV Cat, Laura Numeroff’s If You Give a Pig a Pancake as well as If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, Maurice Sendak’s 1963 classic children’s book Where the Wild Things Are, Ron Barrett’s 1978 children’s book Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, and Shel Silverstein’s The Giving Tree.

We wish James Patrick Stuart a happy birthday and invite readers to browse our gallery of Valentin’s most memorable moments.