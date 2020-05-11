Image: Michael Yada/ABC

Relive the magic, music and mayhem…

Soaps.com has learned that beginning Monday May 25 through Friday June 12, ABC will begin airing select episodes of General Hospital’s wildly popular Nurses’ Ball. The yearly celebration remains fictional Port Charles’ most glamorous charity event. The Nurses’ Ball, which is dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness and research, showcases exquisite red carpet fashion, original music and awe-inspiring musical and dance performances. Not to mention all of the intrigue, excitement and drama that surrounds the residents…

ABC will reach into its vault to feature some of General Hospital’s greatest hits from the Nurses’ Ball. During the week of Monday May 25 through Friday May 29, fans will get to see episodes from 2014 and 2015 which featured unexpected interruptions, surprise proposals, original numbers and performances by numerous characters including Spinelli (Bradford Anderson), Epiphany Johnson (Sonya Eddy), Sabrina Santiago (Teresa Castillo), Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst), Felix Dubois (Marc Samuel), Nathan West (Ryan Paevey), Lucas Jones (Ryan Carnes), Michael Corinthos (Chad Duel), Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) and so many more… Stay tuned to our General Hospital spoilers for details on weekly Nurses’ Ball episodes to come.

Back on March 13, we reported that General Hospital had halted its production and during the weeks that followed, the ABC soap opera began airing encore episodes on Fridays. Though at this time, it’s unclear what the network will air following the last Friday June 12 Nurses’ Ball encore episode, whether it be new episodes or more encores, Soaps.com can confirm that the last original General Hospital episode prior to this special will air Thursday May 21. Stay tuned for further details and as always we will keep readers updated on any production news for new episodes to come. Take a look at last year’s Nurses’ Ball photos in the gallery below…