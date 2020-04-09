Image: Jill Johnson/JJPI

Erik Valdez in Superman & Lois and Jessica Tuck set for high-pressure 9-1-1 appearance.

General Hospital alum Erik Valdez (Trey Mitchell) has joined the CW Network’s straight-to-series drama Superman & Lois. The actor took to social media to share the exciting news and stated, “I’m not often at a loss for words, but this is just……wow.” Soaps.com has learned that Valdez will play Kyle Cushing, Smallville’s fire chief and local hero, who is married to Lana Lang (Murder in the First’s Emmanuelle Chriqui). Based on the DC Comics characters, Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane – both actors played these same roles in other DC series such as Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow. The series will follow the world’s most famous superhero and journalist as they grapple with the pressures and complexities of life as working parents. The couple’s sons, Jonathan and Jordan will be played by Little Fires Everywhere’s Jordan Elsass and Law & Order: SVU’s Alex Garfin respectively.

Another General Hospital alum, Jessica Tuck (Cassandra Pierce), who soap fans may also remember from one of her other daytime roles as One Life to Live’s Megan Gordon, Days of our Lives’ Madeline Peterson Woods, or Sunset Beach’s Diane Wood, has an upcoming appearance in primetime television. Tuck will guest-star on the hit FOX series 9-1-1 as Dr. Royce, in an episode entitled The One That Got Away. The installment is slated to air on Monday April 27 at 8:00 PM and will surround the 118 battling a blaze in an apartment building during which an attempt is made to save a blind woman trapped inside. Meanwhile, Athena (Angela Basset) comes upon a potentially more sinister crime while responding to a simple accident call, Hen (Aisha Hinds) must perform a risky medical procedure when an accident occurs on the set of a televised cooking show, and Buck (Oliver Stark) attempts to reunite a retired firefighter with his long lost love. The series follows the lives of first responders in the Los Angeles area facing high-pressure situations.

Tuck recently appeared in the television mini-series Little Fires Everywhere and plays Viv in the upcoming Amazon original series, Upload, which tells the story of a man with the ability to choose his own afterlife following an untimely death.