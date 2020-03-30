Image: General Hospital/YouTube

Portia has bad news for Trina.

In the General Hospital spoiler preview for the week of March 30 – April 3, tensions run high as Carly supports Sonny as he tells her, “This is hell…I can’t do it,” Jordan confronts Cyrus over her son, and Julian roughs up Neil as Alexis tries to intervene. Read Soaps.com’s General Hospital spoilers to learn who will get a stern warning.

Video: General Hospital/YouTube