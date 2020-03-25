Image: BonGrahn Creative/YouTube

General Hospital actress and co-host help navigate social-distancing with new talk show.

General Hospital actress Nancy Lee Grahn, who plays Alexis Davis, has teamed with her best friend, Kaore Bonell, to co-host a YouTube talk show entitled Soaps in Quarantine to entertain soap opera fans who are isolating inside their homes just as the actors are doing. As Soaps.com reported, General Hospital suspended production as did Bold and Beautiful, Days of our Lives, and Young and Restless. Grahn and Bonell’s first guests, who joined from their own homes via video chat, were James Patrick Stuart (Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers, Young and Restless; ex-Nina Reeves, General Hospital). They kicked off the show discussing whether or not daytime towns such as Port Charles and Genoa City should portray a viral outbreak in storylines, then joked that there wouldn’t be a run on toilet paper as no one on soap operas ever goes to the bathroom.

Watch as Grahn stirs the pot by asking Stuart who he likes better, Michelle Stafford or Cynthia Watros (who currently plays Nina), and Bonell questions if there will ever be a ‘Valexis’ (Valentin and Alexis), as the characters aren’t technically related. Then read Soaps.com’s General Hospital spoilers to learn what’s ahead for these characters and others on the ABC soap opera.

Video: BonGrahn Creative/YouTube

