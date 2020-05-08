Image: Joanna DeGeneres

Former General Hospital actor also shares movie updates and teases upcoming music.

Updated May 8: Season one of Walking Dead: World Beyond, which was scheduled to debut on Sunday April 12 on AMC has been delayed due to the viral health lockdown. Soaps.com has learned that the series, in which General Hospital alum Robert Palmer Watkins will appear as Lt. Frank Newton, is now expected to arrive sometime before the end of the year, according to TV Line.

On March 5, actor Robert Palmer Watkins, who played General Hospital’s Dillon Quartermaine from 2015 – 2017, is set to make an appearance on Walking Dead: World Beyond. Soaps.com has learned that Watkins will play Lt. Frank Newton in episode 8 of the new AMC series, which stars Julia Ormond (Legends of the Fall) as Elizabeth and focuses on the first generation coming of age in the apocalypse when some will become heroes, others villains, and all will be changed. Other regular cast include Annet Mahendru (The Americans) as Huck, Aliyah Royale (The Red Line) as Iris, and Nico Tortorella (Younger) as Felix. Season one of Walking Dead: World Beyond is scheduled to premiere on Sunday April 12 at 10:00 PM EST.

Watkins also has news on his movie, Last Three Days, in which he stars as a character named Jack. The crime and action drama surrounds an undercover cop (Watkins) who awakens to discover he is missing his partner, his wife, and three days of his life after he gets mixed up with a dangerous crime syndicate. The actor shared a sneak peek from the film’s promo shoot on his Instagram account and enthused, “We had such a blast filming this movie and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.” Though Watkins shared a trailer for Last Three Days in 2018, the release is still pending. Soaps.com will update readers with a date when it becomes available.

Though he’s clearly busy with acting gigs, Watkins also makes time for his music. The artist recently shared videos in which he performed cover songs by Kane Brown and Michael Bublé on his social media, and the clips were directed by another soap opera alum, Young and the Restless’ Robert Adamson (Noah Newman). Watkins teased that he plans to drop original music in 2020.

Video: Film Trailer Zone/YouTube