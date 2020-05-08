Robert Palmer Watkins’ Next Generation ‘Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Premiere Delayed
Image: Joanna DeGeneres
Former General Hospital actor also shares movie updates and teases upcoming music.
Updated May 8: Season one of Walking Dead: World Beyond, which was scheduled to debut on Sunday April 12 on AMC has been delayed due to the viral health lockdown. Soaps.com has learned that the series, in which General Hospital alum Robert Palmer Watkins will appear as Lt. Frank Newton, is now expected to arrive sometime before the end of the year, according to TV Line.
On March 5, actor Robert Palmer Watkins, who played General Hospital’s Dillon Quartermaine from 2015 – 2017, is set to make an appearance on Walking Dead: World Beyond. Soaps.com has learned that Watkins will play Lt. Frank Newton in episode 8 of the new AMC series, which stars Julia Ormond (Legends of the Fall) as Elizabeth and focuses on the first generation coming of age in the apocalypse when some will become heroes, others villains, and all will be changed. Other regular cast include Annet Mahendru (The Americans) as Huck, Aliyah Royale (The Red Line) as Iris, and Nico Tortorella (Younger) as Felix. Season one of Walking Dead: World Beyond is scheduled to premiere on Sunday April 12 at 10:00 PM EST.
More: Watch GH stars discuss filming emotional storylines
Watkins also has news on his movie, Last Three Days, in which he stars as a character named Jack. The crime and action drama surrounds an undercover cop (Watkins) who awakens to discover he is missing his partner, his wife, and three days of his life after he gets mixed up with a dangerous crime syndicate. The actor shared a sneak peek from the film’s promo shoot on his Instagram account and enthused, “We had such a blast filming this movie and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.” Though Watkins shared a trailer for Last Three Days in 2018, the release is still pending. Soaps.com will update readers with a date when it becomes available.
Though he’s clearly busy with acting gigs, Watkins also makes time for his music. The artist recently shared videos in which he performed cover songs by Kane Brown and Michael Bublé on his social media, and the clips were directed by another soap opera alum, Young and the Restless’ Robert Adamson (Noah Newman). Watkins teased that he plans to drop original music in 2020.
View this post on Instagram
Big news comin on @lastthreedays Shot some promo stuff yesterday! We had such a blast filming this movie and I can’t wait for everyone to see it. 2020 is gonna be an awesome year 💯 #lastthreedaysmovie #marketing #postershoot #promoshoot #bts #film #action #robertpalmerwatkins
View this post on Instagram
This song has always reminded me of my family and friends. I didn’t have a Valentine this year and I’m OK with it. Today, my heart is back ‘Home’. I remember hearing this @michaelbuble record while walking on the beaches in North Carolina. I was so excited & eager to fly out to LA, to chase my dreams of being an actor & music artist. I am beyond grateful for how far I’ve come and am soaking in the moment as I watch my future unfold. Underneath it all, I’m just the same ole Rob, though. That’s important. I’ll never forget where I started and the people back home that make me who I am. This cover is for you family. 💙🙏 . . . Produced 🎹 @iambmartin Directed 🎥 @rgaiphone Studio 🎛 @ryanjfrancis Style 👓 @iamlaurendani . . . #michaelbuble #michaelbublecover #cover #music #studio #artist #unsigned #generalhospital #robertpalmerwatkins #bmartin #robertadamson #ryanfrancis
View this post on Instagram
#FunkItFriday. I heard this @kanebrown_music record and it really aligned with me. It’s been a long journey the past few years, and now that it’s 2020, I get to do “ONE THING RIGHT” and FOCUS: . Focus on my goals, intentions and growth as a human AND artist. With a lot of original music dropping this year – I want you to get excited. . This cover is for you @lisagregorischdempsey @extratv 💙 . . Produced 🎹 @iambmartin Directed 🎥 @rgaiphone Studio 🎛 @ryanjfrancis Style 👓 @iamlaurendani . #kanebrown #kanebrowncover #cover #onethingrightcover #music #studio #artist #funkitfriday #unsigned #generalhospital #robertpalmerwatkins #bmartin #robertadamson #ryanfrancis
Video: Film Trailer Zone/YouTube