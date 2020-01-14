Image: Hacksaw2k/YouTube

An outpouring of love following tragic death of former General Hospital actor.

Actor Stan Kirsch, who played the role of Carl on General Hospital in 1992, and who is best known for his role on Highlander, has died at the age of 51, Soaps.com has learned. According to TMZ, Kirsch’s wife, Kristyn Green, found the actor deceased on Saturday January 11 after he hung himself in their bathroom. His wife shared the news with his followers on Facebook and said, “He was so loved and we are all just devastated.” She later expressed thanks for the outpouring of love and added, “I feel surrounded by love and am forever grateful to each and every one of you.”

Stanley Benjamin Kirsch was born in New York, New York on July 15 1968. He attended Duke University as a Political Science major and became fluent in both French and Spanish. Kirsch married Texas-born actress and casting director Kristyn Green in February 2009.

Kirsch landed his first acting job, a Campbell’s soup commercial, at age four, and his first credited TV role was on Riders in the Sky in 1991. After appearing in daytime television’s General Hospital the following year, the actor went on to land the role he’s best known for, that of Richie Ryan in Highlander, which he played from 1992 – 1998. Kirsch continued to act steadily with parts on series such as Family Law and JAG. While also working behind the scenes on projects as a director, producer and casting director, Kirsch did a stint voicing the robot in Invincible in 2008, the same year he opened his own acting studio along with his wife, who took on the position of studio director. Soap opera actor Mark Lawson, General Hospital’s Dustin Phillips and One Life to Live’s Brody Lovett, was one of his students and was left reeling upon the news of his mentor’s death. Lawson took to Instagram to recount their meeting and the influence Kirsch had on his life in a post that ended, “I miss you.”

Soaps.com extends condolences to Stan Kirsch's loved ones at this difficult time.