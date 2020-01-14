GH Alum, ‘Highlander’ Star, Stan Kirsch Dead at 51
Image: Hacksaw2k/YouTube
An outpouring of love following tragic death of former General Hospital actor.
Actor Stan Kirsch, who played the role of Carl on General Hospital in 1992, and who is best known for his role on Highlander, has died at the age of 51, Soaps.com has learned. According to TMZ, Kirsch’s wife, Kristyn Green, found the actor deceased on Saturday January 11 after he hung himself in their bathroom. His wife shared the news with his followers on Facebook and said, “He was so loved and we are all just devastated.” She later expressed thanks for the outpouring of love and added, “I feel surrounded by love and am forever grateful to each and every one of you.”
Stanley Benjamin Kirsch was born in New York, New York on July 15 1968. He attended Duke University as a Political Science major and became fluent in both French and Spanish. Kirsch married Texas-born actress and casting director Kristyn Green in February 2009.
Kirsch landed his first acting job, a Campbell’s soup commercial, at age four, and his first credited TV role was on Riders in the Sky in 1991. After appearing in daytime television’s General Hospital the following year, the actor went on to land the role he’s best known for, that of Richie Ryan in Highlander, which he played from 1992 – 1998. Kirsch continued to act steadily with parts on series such as Family Law and JAG. While also working behind the scenes on projects as a director, producer and casting director, Kirsch did a stint voicing the robot in Invincible in 2008, the same year he opened his own acting studio along with his wife, who took on the position of studio director. Soap opera actor Mark Lawson, General Hospital’s Dustin Phillips and One Life to Live’s Brody Lovett, was one of his students and was left reeling upon the news of his mentor’s death. Lawson took to Instagram to recount their meeting and the influence Kirsch had on his life in a post that ended, “I miss you.”
Soaps.com extends condolences to Stan Kirsch’s loved ones at this difficult time. Please feel free to browse our gallery to remember other beloved soap alums we lost in the past year.
Stan. I’m reeling…all the way back to my first year in Los Angeles. Had a roommate I didn’t like. Was terrified to make a left on red. I needed the big break NOW so I could leave this terrifying town and go home and somehow work the Hollywood machine from there. I was in a Lesly Kahn Bootcamp class with another teacher and heard your voice coming into the Studios on Cole (that’s how far back we go). I was star struck. I was the biggest goddamn nerd for Highlander. I couldn’t even talk to you the first time I was introduced to you. And somehow I ended up in your Ongoing class. And man did you have your fucking hands full… Musical theater kid who had just finished a year of classical acting at LAMDA. I thought the the sweet flower of Hollywood would would lose her virtue to my voice, my movement, my gym ape physique. She didn’t. You had to teach me nuance first. Stillness. “Do less. Do less.” Whispered in my ear. I believed it. I started to find it. I can walk my closet right now and pull out the wardrobe I wore to the first job I booked. You told me to go sweaty. I did. Was playing a down and out boxer… My first job was a top of show guest star. They bought me for two weeks to learn a fight. I got to run the Art Museum steps in Philly. Even my parents weren’t as excited as you, my friend. You would coach me for nothing. You even let me be your trainer for a minute. You were my first big brother here. I’ll never forget that. And that’s how you’ll stay. But then what happened? Not a goddamn thing. I didn’t work for four years. I was in class with you and so many of the people I shamefully have lost touch with when I announced “I’m done, guys. I’m quitting.” And I did. But somehow I stayed. Somehow I always had a toe in. And a few years went by before I booked the greatest job I’ve had to date. Four years on a soap. I visited you every now and then when I was back in LA (the soap shot in New York). I was already that kid who would drop in on his teachers. His mentors. His heroes. When I returned for good, I got to see you in YOUR stUdio. Doing things YOUR way. I got to be your student again. You were brilliant. I miss you. #stankirsch