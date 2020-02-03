Image: ABC

Sonny will stop at nothing against those seeking revenge.

In the General Hospital spoiler preview for the week of February 3 – 7, Nelle plans to take away the Quartermaine fortune, as Carly gives Brad a warning before entering Lucas’ room. Plus, Sonny stakes his claim… Read Soaps.com’s General Hospital spoilers to learn who faces an enemy. And in case you missed it, we remembered ABC soap star Marj Dusay, who passed away last month.

Video: General Hospital/Facebook