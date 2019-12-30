Image: J Graylock/JPI

General Hospital cast member reveals great honor and thanks many along the way.

Soaps.com congratulates General Hospital’s Finola Hughes (Port Charles’ Anna Devane) who has become a member of the Directors Guild of America. The DGA is an entertainment guild that represents the interests of film and television directors in the United States and abroad. It was originally founded as the Screen Directors Guild in 1936, but in 1960 the group merged with the Radio and Television Directors Guild to become the modern Directors Guild of America. The guild serves not only directors, but members of the directorial team, including assistant directors, unit production managers, stage managers, associate directors, production associates, and location managers, who work in a variety of media, such as film, television, documentaries, news, sports, commercials and other emerging forms. It offers various training programs whereby successful applicants can gain experience working in the film or television industry on select projects. The DGA also hosts the annual Director Guild of America Awards, a precursor to the Academy Awards.

Hughes, in her Instagram post, stated she had many people to thank in helping make this possible. She hashtagged General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini, Bold and the Beautiful’s Joanna Johnson (Caroline Spencer), who also has directed a number of the soap opera’s episodes along with The Fosters and Good Trouble, Bradley Bredeweg who co-created the two previously mentioned shows, Susan Flannery (Bold and the Beautiful’s Stephanie Forrester) and a director of numerous episodes of the CBS soap among other programs, and producer Nigel Lythgoe (So You Think You Can Dance, American Idol).

The actress also revealed that she had directed an episode of the upcoming second season of Good Trouble, which returns January 15 on Freeform. Good Trouble is a spin-off of the network’s The Fosters. The show follows original The Fosters cast members Callie Adams Foster (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana Adams Foster (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on adulthood in Los Angeles. Mariana tackles the male-dominated world of tech, while Callie faces the harsh realities of working in the legal system as she clerks for a federal judge. The sisters move into The Coterie in downtown Los Angeles, where they realize that living on their own is not all as easy as they thought it would be. Although they have new neighbors, new romances, and new challenges, the sisters must rely on each other the most. Soaps.com will share information on the airdate of Hughes’ episode when it’s made available.