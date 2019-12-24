Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Couple brings home daughter after a stressful, exhausting journey..

Soaps.com congratulates General Hospital alum Jamie Ray Newman (ex-Kristina Corinthos) and her husband writer and director Guy Nattiv on the birth of their second daughter, Mila Nico Newman Nattiv, on October 3 via surrogate. Mila was born at 25 weeks and three days gestationally and weighed only 1 pound and 9 ounces. She was just released from Sunrise Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas right in time to celebrate the holidays at home with her family. On Instagram Newman wrote about the occasion, “Today marks the first miracle of Hanukkah.” She went on to thank the staff at Sunrise Children Hospital calling them their strength and hope and to say, “Mila came home today, ending this stressful, exhausting journey and making us happy parents once again. Welcome home baby girl. We cannot wait to watch you flourish and thrive.” The couple’s first daughter Alma turned 1 in September.

More: Fans best and worst soaps casting of 2019

Newman played Kristina Corinthos on General Hospital from 2002 until 2003. After leaving the ABC soap she went on to several prominent roles on Veronica Mars, Stargate: Atlantis, Heroes, Castle and The Punisher. She’s also appeared on stage in shows such as Fat Pig and Some Girl(s). She married Guy Nattiv in Tel Aviv, on April 2, 2012, which was her thirty-fourth birthday. In 2018 she produced her first feature film, a biographical racial drama Skin, which was directed by her husband Guy Nattiv. In 2019 the couple also won an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film for another film titled Skin, not related to the feature film.