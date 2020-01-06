Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

The latest auditions and roles cast on General Hospital.

General Hospital often casts, or has cast actors, in small roles on the ABC soap. Sometimes these roles are for one day only, and other times they may be recurring. Read Soaps.com’s previous General Hospital casting calls and dayplayers article.

Ava’s stunt double

Janelle Beaudry appeared on General Hospital as the stunt double for Maura West when Valentin pushed Ava off the turret at Wyndemere on January 2. She also appeared in April 2018 as the stunt double for Chloe Lanier’s Nelle Benson.

Sonny’s man Gio

John Lewis played Gio, the manager of Sonny’s warehouse on the December 30 episode of General Hospital. Lewis is a UFC fighter, actor and producer who was born in Hawaii. He’s had previous roles on Hawaii Five-0 and in the films Justice and Primal.

Young Ebenezer

Gabriel Sky appeared on Monday December 23’s special episode of General Hospital which told the tale of A Christmas Carol. Sky portrayed a young Ebenezer Scrooge and worked alongside his sister, Jophielle Love, who currently plays Violet Finn. Sky also appeared on the ABC soap opera back in June as Charlotte’s classmate.