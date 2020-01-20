Image: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Elvis Presley’s home to host General Hospital fan event.

Updated January 20: As Soaps.com previously reported, this past weekend several members of the General Hospital cast descended upon Graceland for a special General Hospital fan event. The stars took to Instagram to share photos of the event, which included the cast enjoying the estate, goofing around in selfies, some shots of the fans, and paying respect to Elvis’ grave.

On November 15, 2019 Soaps.com reported that the stars of General Hospital gathered at Graceland for a three-day fan event in January 2019. In 2020 they will return from January 17 through 19 for the second annual fan gathering. This is your chance to join several members of the cast in Memphis, Tennessee for a 3-day weekend at the home of Elvis Presley. The weekend begins with a welcome dinner and kick-off party. Attendees will get exclusive photos with their favorite celebrities, get their autographs, and attend multiple panels where stars will share their favorite memories from the show and answer questions. Fans will be treated to nightly screenings of classic episodes, blooper reels and never-before-seen content. There will also be a variety show, contests, prizes and exclusive merchandise, along with complimentary tickets to the new Graceland Exhibition Center featuring a variety of one-of-a-kind traveling museum exhibits and collections, a jungle room themed bar, additional food options, and more. Currently scheduled to attend include Genie Francis (Laura Spencer Collins), Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos), Steve Burton (Jason Morgan), Ingo Rademacher (Jasper Jacks), Maura West (Ava Jerome), Donnell Turner (Curtis Ashford), Josh Swickard (Harrison Chase), Wes Ramsey (Peter Ramsey), Sofia Mattson (Sasha Gilmore), Katelyn MacMullen (Willow Tait) and Frank Valentini (Executive Producer). Fans will also spend Saturday night rocking out to Rick Springfield (Dr. Noah Drake) live in concert! Closing out the weekend will be a special Metro Court themed party.

More: Soap stars in the Hollywood Christmas Parade

A weekend pass for the event begins at $100 and can be purchased at Graceland’s website. Multiple levels of packages are also available, including the premier VIP package priced at $925. Autographs and photo ops are included in your ticket price, depending on package selection. The full weekend schedule of events will be announced soon.