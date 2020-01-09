Image: Howard Wise/JPI

General Hospital actress turned director lands another primetime gig.

Updated January 9, 2020: Soaps.com has learned that the episode of Carol’s Second Act that Kimberly McCullough (General Hospital’s Robin Scorpio) directed will air tonight, Thursday January 9, at 9:30 PM on CBS. The actress shared the news on Instagram, “I know you’re already fans of the delightful, hilarious show @carolssecondact Friendly reminder to tune in tonight @930 PST on @cbstv for the episode I directed! Absolutely loved this cast and writers #ladydirector.”

Back on November 5, 2019 we reported that General Hospital’s Kimberly McCullough (Port Charles’ Robin Scorpio-Drake) has added another notch to her directing belt. She revealed in an image on Instagram that she’ll be directing an upcoming episode of CBS’s Carol’s Second Act, which airs on CBS Thursdays at 9:30 PM. Most recently McCullough directed an episode of Roswell New Mexico. The daytime actress has been racking up an impressive resume of directing jobs over the past few years including The Connors, The Cool Kids, Pretty Little Liars, and the Netflix reboot of One Day at a Time. Carol’s Second Act premiered on September 26 and stars Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton (The Middle) as Carol Kenney. At age 50, she has raised her children, lived through a divorce and retired from teaching. Instead of relaxing and enjoying a well-deserved retirement, Carol decides it’s time to start over and pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. As the oldest medical intern, by a lot, at Loyola Memorial Hospital, she must sink or swim with peers who are half her age. Fortunately for Carol, her enthusiasm, perspective and even her age may be exactly what makes her second act a great success.

The show also features Ito Aghayere as Dr. Maya Jacobs, Chief Resident at Loyola Memorial. Lucas Neff plays Dr. Caleb Sommers, one of Carol’s classmates who got the position through his family’s wealth and connections and feels guilty about it. Jean-Luc Bilodeau is Dr. Daniel Kutcher, another member of Carol’s class, who is a Harvard graduate and published medical author, though secretly insecure. Sabrina Jalees portrays Dr. Lexie Gilani, an intern under immense pressure due to having been the first in her family to attend college. Ashley Tisdale is Carol’s daughter Jenny Kenney, who works as a pharmaceutical representative who has caught the eye of a number of Carol’s fellow interns. And Kyle MacLachlan plays Dr. Stephen Frost, the Senior Attending Physician at Loyola Memorial. The show was created by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins.