Credit: Peacock screenshot (2), Jill Johnson/JPI (3)

Philip is back in Salem! It was inevitable, of course, not just because we knew that with him being alive out there, he’d have to return eventually, but also, because there’s no way we would have forgiven Days of Our Lives if at least one of Victor’s sons didn’t come home to mourn him.

But that’s not the only reason Victor’s heir (or at least, one of them) is back. Because the last time around, Philip did a lot of damage and he’s got some serious crimes to apologize for.

“He almost doesn’t feel he deserves anything,” John-Paul Lavoisier explained to Soap Opera Digest in their recent issue. “Any forgiveness that anybody is willing to toss him, he’ll take. He’ll be incredibly grateful for it, because he knows he did a horrible thing.”

And in just two episodes, it’s becoming apparent that Chloe’s willing to toss him quite a bit! Brady may still be unsure about how much he wants to punish his uncle, but she wants to do what she can to help. And that, right there, could be trouble for her and Xander — as if there wasn’t enough on the horizon already!

Those two surprised all of us with how well their relationship has worked up until now. But while they are mature and communicative together, Xander’s still been pushing this forward faster than he should. Maybe if they’d had more time to develop their love, they might have a better chance of riding out the tough times to come. But they didn’t.

Between Chloe’s urging that maybe he shouldn’t just take Sarah’s word on the baby’s father and Xander’s increasing agitation over the situation — including learning of Rex and Sarah’s engagement! — this relationship seems bound to implode sooner, rather than later.

And now, of course, there’s Philip’s return, yet another family member that Xander would happily do without. Standing up for him won’t do Chloe’s relationship with her fiancé any good.

We know Philip’s not sticking around, but by the time he leaves town again, Chloe may be in the same place. Lavoisier is staying, as he told Digest, for 13 episodes and in Days of Our Lives time, that’s an eternity that could translate into weeks of buildup. That’s more than enough time for Xander and Chloe to fall apart and her to turn to the newly returned Philip for a shoulder to cry on.

Because we don’t see Brady being all that willing to be there for her when he and Chloe are fighting over what to do about Philip. And calling Belle in to lend her legal expertise likely won’t score Chloe many points with her ex, either, seeing as how she’s Brady’s sister and his lawyer!

In the end, whether or not Chloe leaves with Philip, there’s a good chance his temporary return will be all that’s needed to set start a chain reaction. It could speed up her split with Xander, push her and Brady farther apart and send Chloe off to search once more for greener grass somewhere out there beyond Salem. It’s been her pattern time and time again when things get tough.

Why would this time be any different?

Follow Philip’s complicated and messy life in our photo gallery of Victor’s troubled son below.