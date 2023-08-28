Credit: © Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

If you’ve been feeling like Days of Our Lives has been through its share of heartbreak lately, don’t worry, you aren’t alone. From John Aniston’s passing and Victor’s recent death, to the backstage upheaval, the Peacock sudser has been through the ringer. And then, over the weekend, we got news that we lost another Salem fave, the iconic Arleen Sorkin.

Sorkin’s Calliope debuted just a year before Stephen Nichols’ Steve came to town, and though the two Salemites never hooked up, they did cross paths from time to time. Often, to hilarious effect!

So when Nichols learned of his former co-star’s passing, he took to Instagram to not just share a beautiful tribute, but also a clip from the heyday of Days of Our Lives. “I have fond memories of Arleen on the Days set,” he recalled, “as she presented her wild costumes and hysterical, over the top humor as Calliope.”

Still, it wasn’t just Sorkin as Calliope that Nichols loved, but the warmth the actress carried with her and shared with the entire world.

“I remember witnessing her loving care of the fans she met as we travelled to South Carolina and other cities around the country,” he continued. “She delighted everyone with her humor, but especially with her kindness. Arleen was a joy to be around. She has left a tremendous impact on this world and on those of us fortunate enough to have known her.”

And lest we get too deep in our feels, be sure to watch the clip below to let Calliope herself cheer us right back up. Where else would get the brilliant line: “I know you’ve got one eye, but you’ve got two ears!”

As Nichols wrote, “Rest easy, Arleen.” Our hearts go out to Sorkin’s loved ones and the folks at Days of Our Lives who got to share the spotlight with the brilliant actress. She was beautifully, wonderfully, one of a kind.

