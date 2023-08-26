Days of Our Lives Preview: Dick Van Dyke Comes to Salem on a Mission That Might Give Victor’s Family Closure
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of August 28 – September 1, Victor’s funeral is held this week. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Dick Van Dyke guests stars in a very special role this week on Days of Our Lives. Recently Salem’s been reeling over several revalations, the most shocking being Victor’s death. After leaving Bo and Hope in Greece days earlier, Victor’s plane did not return to Salem but went down over the Mediterranean. While his body was recovered, his family was left without answers as to what Victor was doing. As Salem prepares to bury Victor and say a final goodbye, several people come home to attend the funeral, including Philip, who everyone believed was dead!
Coming up, Dick Van Dyke’s character is brought into Salem University Hospital in a wheelchair. In the preview of what’s coming this week, Kayla asks him his name, and he responds, “I was hoping you’d tell me!” Later from his hospital bed, he tells Kayla that he has to get out of there as soon as he can, as he’s on a very important mission. Marlena is brought in to help him put the pieces of his life together, and he jokes, “I need all the help I can get!”
Could Van Dyke’s character somehow be connected to Victor? Will he provide the family with answers and closure?
Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to find out who Kate is worried about, and what Belle tries to convince Brady not to do.
Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube