Days of Our Lives’ Brandon Barash Shares Ultra-Sweet Snaps From a ‘Special Daddy/Daughter Date’
When you’re used to being an only child, it can be tough to welcome a new sibling into the family. Of course, if you’re a DiMera in Port Charles, you don’t really have much choice but to get used to it, seeing as how new siblings pop up just about every other month. Sometimes, lookalike brothers like Days of Our Lives‘ Jake and Stefan even trade places off and on for a few years, making the family dynamics even more difficult!
Luckily, real life isn’t nearly that messy, and for nearly a decade, Brandon Barash has been an incredible father to only-child Harper, his daughter with General Hospital‘s Kirsten Storms (Maxie). She’ll be turning 10 in just four months, but before that happens, Harper will be welcoming a brand new sibling into her life, as her dad and stepmom, Isabella Devoto, are expecting a brand new baby Barash in September!
And dad, knowing how important it is to let Harper know his love for her isn’t going anywhere, made sure to share a “Special daddy/daughter date day before the newest Lil Barash arrives.”
Barash took to Instagram to share pics of the day, which included rock climbing, delicious dessert and a kangaroo sighting at the Santa Barbara Zoo! And if you flip through the photos below, you’ll probably notice Harper’s joyful smile throughout, so we’re going to guess it was a huge success.
Maybe if Stefano had taken the time to spend days like this with his kids, they wouldn’t have turned out nearly as messed up as they are! Though, to be fair, Stefano didn’t even know half his kids existed until they grown — and Stefan and Jake didn’t even pop up until after he was dead!
Ah well. At least we know that both of Barash’s kids will be growing up surrounded by love, and we can’t wait to meet Harper’s little sibling soon!
