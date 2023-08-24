Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (4)

Now that we’ve gotten nearly two weeks of mourning in under our belts on Days of Our Lives, the returns are about to begin for Victor’s funeral. Sonny’s back next week, as is, more shockingly (for the citizens of Salem, at least) Philip.

That, though, we’re pretty sure, is just the beginning. For instance, we know Theresa’s coming back, presumably with Tate in tow to say goodbye to great-grandad. And we know that Louise Sorel is making her big Vivian return on September 8. We can only imagine poor Maggie will have her hands full with that woman! Heck, half the people returning are bound to make Maggie’s life miserable — especially if they make a play for all that we’re sure the late Kiriakis patriarch is sure to leave to his beloved wife!

Speaking of whom, while we don’t have confirmation yet that Crystal Chappell will coming to town as Carly, it would be downright crazy if Days of Our Lives doesn’t bring her back for the funeral. We’re sure we’ll see Nicole there and if the wife Victor casually shoved out a window is showing up, Carly can’t be the only wife to miss out!

Plus, the show just mentioned Carly by name on yesterday’s episode, and that’s almost always a tell-tale return sign. Though when the von Leuschner barrister informed Kristen that Carly and brother Frankie don’t have much interest in the Dimitri drama since they both gave the money up ages ago. it did throw a tiny wrench in the idea that she’d return to swipe the money for herself.

But within practically the same breath it gave us another reason for Carly’s return! These days, apparently, Carly is a film director. And if there’s one thing Salem is rife with, it’s potential film subjects. Heck, Victor’s life alone would make for a fascinating documentary and Carly would be the perfect one to make it.

And just to make things a bit sweeter, Carly could team up with another budding filmmaker in Salem and finally give him something to do besides bum around town and jump from failed triangle to failed triangle: Johnny!

We know he doesn’t have to work, seeing as how he’s got all the DiMera family money, but come on, already. Johnny’s got to have something to do and the only time he was interested in the family company was when Satan was behind the steering wheel. His complete lack of direction has been an issue for awhile now.

So Carly would be the perfect opportunity for him to jump back into filmmaking and distract him from Chanel. It’s not a foregone conclusion that Johnny would lose out to Talia, but the boy’s batting average is not good at this point. It would be understandable if he just decided to give up and move on with someone less complicated — even if Chanel wasn’t quite as done with him!

Maybe it’s time to find someone more experienced, more mature, who knows what she wants at this point in life. Someone with whom he shares interests… Someone like Carly. We already know Johnny doesn’t care about an age difference when it comes to love. And while we can’t see EJ being thrilled, at least Carly would be less dangerous than Ava!

Plus, he might just find an ally in his son’s new love to help them oust Dimitri from the DiMera stronghold. Carly may not be scrambling for that family fortune, but her kids are definitely still eligible. So why not mix in a little mourning, a touch of filmmaking, a dash of romance and a whole heaping pile of making Dimitri’s life miserable?

