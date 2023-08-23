Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Sometimes the world can be an ugly place that seems full of people who care only about coming out on top, no matter who they hurt. While we expect that sort of thing from somewhere like Days of Our Lives’ Salem where the villains are larger than life and folks are constantly fighting over money and power.

With that said, there are also plenty of good people out there and folks looking out for you. That’s what Dan Feuerriegel did after his manager contacted him saying a distraught mom reached out to let them know that someone pretending to be EJ’s portrayer had conned her daughter out of money. And these days, that is, sadly, not an isolated incident.

So Feuerriegel took to his Instagram stories to share a video that was so long, it took three tries to get it all in. First off, after sharing what happened, he made sure to let fans know that he only has “three official accounts. Three. This one [Instagram], Facebook — which is DanFeuerriegel, blue tick — Twitter, @DgFeuerriegel, blue tick. They’re the only three. They’re official, that’s it.”

The motivational video below of the actor running the Tough Mudder, for instance, is on his only Instagram account. Just to be sure he was clear, Feuerriegel added that there are no hidden private accounts anywhere for any reason, and he will never “message people asking for photos, asking for cash or anything like that. I don’t have any assistants, or managers, or publicists, or anyone of that nature pretending to work for me, on behalf of me, asking for pictures.”

He then went into the “telltale signs” of a fake, from weird usernames and addresses of the pretenders’ profiles, often containing things like dashes and numbers, to “the sentence structure. Often, English is not their first language. So keep an eye out for that.”

Plus, the surefire way to know if you’re interacting with someone who’s fake is if they ask for money, photos, comments, “or anything like that.” And if there is someone out there trying to get anything out of the fans, they’re fake. “Just block and report, you don’t need to tell me,” he shared, though, “I appreciate you all looking out for me.”

And don’t feel bad if you’re targeted, because the scammers go after everyone, even the folks who know Feuerriegel best.

“These idiots send these messages to my friends,” the actor shared as he threw his hand in the air in bewildered disgust. “There’s not really much thought process to these people, but it’s going to keep happening and I’m sure I’m going to have to keep saying this. But do not give your money away. Do not give private information away. Do not give anything away to anyone pretending to be me or anyone pretending to be working for me. Three official accounts: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, blue ticks.”

We should note (if we must) that Twitter goes by X these days. Though he does pop up on there a bit less, the Days of Our Lives actor does use his account below to mark major milestones like his gaining U.S. citizenship and being “humbled” over his Emmy nomination.

“I’m very, very sorry for that young lady that got fleeced and anybody else who got fleeced,” he shared. “Please, just be vigilant. These people are idiots that do this sort of [bleep]. They have no lives.”

“Stay safe,” Feuerriegel told his fans. “I appreciate your support and I appreciate every single one of you.”

Life in Salem can be rough, especially with families like the DiMeras running around. But not even Stefano would sink as low as these scammers. Mind control, world domination, organized crime, sure. But he didn’t go around fleecing trusting people out of money. And hopefully, after Feuerriegel’s PSA, the criminals’ pool of victims just got a bit smaller.

