Against all odds, Days of Our Lives’ Sarah seems to be in the clear. Xander just ran into her for the first time since she became pregnant, demanded to know why she didn’t’ tell him about his baby and then… bought her excuse that it was Rex’s baby.

Yeah, he sniped at her about letting him know if it came out with a Scottish accent, but that was it. No demanding a paternity test, no insisting she was lying. He’s got his hands full with Victor’s death and his impending marriage to Chloe. He’s moved on.

But according to spoilers, Sarah just can’t keep the truth to herself. It’s doubtful that she’ll tell Xander just yet, but… what if she does?

We know, all this build-up and this drama and suddenly Sarah just decides it’s time to end it all right here and now? After how determined she’s been to keep the baby from Xander? How upset she’s been with the dangerous life he leads, the lies he tells, the manipulation he pulls off? And then she just tells him?

Maybe. Because now she’s back in Salem and seeing Xander for the first time since she became pregnant and the fact is, he’s not the same man anymore. At least not with Chloe.

As Paul Telfer himself told Soap Opera Digest in their recent issue, his relationship with Chloe is something new and, dare we say, healthy. “I do feel like this is the first time you’ve really seen him have a straightforward, mature relationship that was based on trust,” he noted. ““He isn’t lying to Chloe, Chloe’s not lying to him. He’s not trying to manipulate her.”

And now Sarah sees Xander being the man she always dreamed of, in the healthy, respectful relationship that she always wanted with him. Heck, even when he thought the baby was his, he didn’t react with fury or accusations so much as a dumbfounded, but still fairly calm and mature, “You know, a phone call would’ve been nice.”

And, as Telfer pointed out to Digest, Sarah’s “a little bit thrown by how quickly [Xander’s] gone there with this person that as far as Sarah’s aware, he had no real connection to.”

The feelings aren’t gone, Sarah’s just stuffed them down for self-preservation, but she’s back, Xander’s actually a pretty good, pretty mature guy right now and… why wouldn’t she want him as a father? Rex is all well and good, but we all know that he’s more of a safety net than Sarah’s dream guy. So what if she decides it’s time to end this charade and come clean? Yeah, Xander will be ticked, but he’s already shown that he can handle the truth without losing his mind.

It’s just a matter of how much Sarah will want Xander in her life. If she wants him to be more than just a father, she’ll have to hurry and tell him before his wedding to Chloe. Because if she waits until after he marries, that’s just going to be a whole new mess of trouble and suddenly she’ll be the one who needs to do some growing up!

