Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (2)

Unless we’re completely missing our mark here, it looks like Days of Our Lives’ Ava and Harris are going to be getting a lot closer in the coming weeks! Spoilers for the next two days already have him comforting and calming an upset Ava. And it’s understandable that she’ll need a little comfort, seeing as how she’s still so prone to hallucinating, she confused Harris for her dead son!

That, though, seemed to be more of a play on Tamara Braun and Steve Burton’s previous soap opera relationship as General Hospital’s Carly and Jason. Of course, that could also be what the show’s banking on in bringing them together anew in Salem! They could recapture some of that Port Charles chemistry and get fans excited for a do-over on Days of Our Lives.

They certainly wouldn’t be the first soap opera to try something like that, but it is, admittedly, always a gamble! Sometimes lightning does, indeed, strike twice, but other times… Let’s just say that soap operas sometimes switch directions very fast!

That, though, isn’t really an option for Days of Our Lives. And that makes things trickier, Burton explained on a recent episode of Stone Cold and the Jackal, his podcast with former General Hospital co-star Bradford Anderson (ex-Spinelli).

Because Days of Our Lives shoots anywhere from six to seven months in advance!

More: Celebrate Suzanne Rogers’ 50 years as Maggie Horton

“It’s kind of weird,” Burton admitted. “The problem is… and this is the only problem that I would see from a creative standpoint, if something’s not working, you can’t abandon it. You can’t shift gears halfway through and go, ‘Hey, this isn’t hitting how we thought it might hit in whatever the story.”

That’s something fellow Salemite Brandon Beemer (Shawn), who was guesting on the podcast, is used to. But for Burton it’s taking some adjustment. So if the audience just isn’t connecting, unfortunately, they’ll just have to ride it out until the show can adjust over half a year later.

“They have to follow through,” Burton marveled. “So if a couple’s not working or whatever it is, they can’t make a left turn.”

So yeah, if Harris and Ava end up becoming Salem’s newest couple, expect them to stick it out for a while, whether viewers are eating them up or not! We’ll have to wait and see how it plays out, but hey, sometimes lightning really does strike twice!

Speaking of actors in a new role, check out our photo gallery of actors who could take over for a newly resurrected Isabella Toscano!