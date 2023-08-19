Days of Our Lives Preview: As Salem Mourns Victor, Two Men Receive Life-Changing Baby News
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of August 21- 25, Salem continues to mourn Victor. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Last week, the news that Victor’s plane had disappeared rocked his family. But things became even more complicated when they learned Victor had left Bo and Hope three days earlier, and while he was supposed to be returning home that very day, news came in that his plane went down over the Mediterranean. It was feared there were no survivors. Later the news came that Victor’s body had been recovered, but it still didn’t help give his loved one answers as to what Victor was up to.
The remembrances of Victor continue this week, as the latest promo opens up with Marlena and Roman toasting to Victor. Roman asks, “Don’t tell me you’re mourning the old scoundrel?” Flashbacks of Marlena slapping Victor, and Kristen stabbing him in the gut are shown.
Nicole recalls to E.J. how when she was married to Victor, he treated her like dirt. We see a memory of when she was trying to sneak out the window of the Kiriakis mansion, and Victor caught her and helped her by pushing her out!
But the week isn’t all about Victor, as Xander spots the very pregnant Sarah and realizes she’s carrying his child! He’s stunned that she wasn’t even going to tell him. Plus, Eric and Sloan go to see Kayla for an ultrasound, and Eric asks, “Is the baby going to be okay?” Kayla seems to hesitate…
Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to find out who offers Ava comfort when she becomes frightened.
Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube