1 / 28 <p>In 1973, <em>Days of Our Lives</em> cast vivacious former Rockette Suzanne Rogers as Maggie Simmons, whose hard-luck story began even before we met her: The farmgirl’s parents had been killed in the same car accident that had left her unable to use her legs.</p>

2 / 28 <p>When a handsome amnesiac named Marty Hanson showed up on the farm, Maggie hired him to help out. And did he ever, especially where her love life was concerned. Before they knew what had hit ’em, they had fallen head over heels for one another.</p>

3 / 28 <p>In 1974, Maggie said “I do” to Marty and, soon after, visited Salem in hopes of undergoing an operation that would reverse her paralysis. Except, it turns out Marty Hanson was actually Mickey Horton — and already married to Laura!</p>

4 / 28 <p>Bill Horton’s surgery was successful, but Maggie’s walking wasn’t. She was so afraid of losing Marty/Mickey she was literally paralyzed with fear! Luckily, love won out, the paralysis was reversed, and while Maggie ditched her crutches, Mickey ditched his old wife and the two got hitched for real!</p>

5 / 28 <p>Honeymoon phase? What honeymoon phase? Maggie spent a good chunk of 1976 palling around with folks like Julie while Mickey was off in a sanitarium getting help after attempting to kill his brother. Not that we’re saying Bill deserved it… but he was kind of a bad seed. </p>

6 / 28 <p>Enjoying a night out with Julie was one thing, but Maggie’s drinking started getting out of control after adopting little Janice Barnes — and we don’t mean in the “Mommy wants rosé all day” way. Janice’s birth mom wasn’t making life easy, but it wasn’t until a car accident put both Maggie and the tot in the hospital that she realized she needed help and joined Alcoholics Anonymous.</p>

7 / 28 <p>Eventually, Janice’s birth mom won custody, so Maggie volunteered to be a surrogate to <span style="text-decoration: line-through">an anonymous donor</span> Dr. Evan Whyland. But she couldn’t bear to part with the tot, so Mickey vowed to stand by her no matter what and love the kid as his own. A few Lamaze classes later, little Sarah was born in 1981! Oh, and they adopted Melissa shortly after. Must’ve been a BOGO. </p>

8 / 28 <p>Kids weren’t enough to keep Maggie and Mickey together once she started an affair with handsome attorney Don Craig. The couple divorced in 1983, but it didn’t take long for Maggie to realize she made a mistake. And we guess<em> Days of Our Lives</em> felt similarly because shortly after, Don went out to the mail and <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/595964/days-of-our-lives-weirdest-exit-ever-jed-allan-don-craig/" target="_blank">was never seen again</a>…</p>

9 / 28 <p>Though Maggie never suffered for a lack of story, Suzanne Rogers did take a break from the show after being diagnosed with a rare muscle disorder called Myasthenia Gravis. When she returned, she wanted to educate viewers about the disorder and Maggie, too, had to come to terms with the diagnosis in 1984. </p>

10 / 28 <p>In a barrier breaking storyline, <em>Days of Our Lives</em> was the first show to tackle a robot/human love story with SICO and Maggie. OK, that didn’t happen, but the truth might be even more of a fever dream. After making his debut in <em>Rocky IV</em>, SICO became a card-carrying SAG member and joined the cast of <em>Days of Our Lives</em>. And no, we aren’t making this up.</p>

11 / 28 <p>It took a few years, but Mickey and Maggie remarried in 1986, which was super convenient because it coincided perfectly with adopted daughter Melissa’s marriage to Pete Jannings. It was a new day for everyone, including Mickey’s beard! </p>

12 / 28 <p>The Hortons hit another snag by the early ‘90s, this time with Maggie having an affair with Neil, the doc who artificially inseminated her. And surprise, he was also the real father of Sarah! Mickey was devastated, but blamed himself for working too much, so the couple patched things up again and Neil left town. At least he didn’t get lost taking out the mail.</p>

13 / 28 <p>After the affair, Maggie… well… mostly she just spent the next decade hanging around Salem, while Mickey only popped up to give legal advice here and there and celebrate the holidays. Their marriage was pretty darn drama free — which is never a good thing on daytime! Which might be why eventually Maggie was…</p>

14 / 28 <p>After a good decade of underuse, <em>Days of Our Lives</em> put an end to Maggie when the Salem Stalker, er, stalked her in her home and killed her in 2003. Shortly after, John Clarke played Mickey’s mourning and then retired from the role, and everyone thought that was the end of Maggie and Mickey.</p>

15 / 28 <p><a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/600533/days-of-our-lives-melaswen-island-reveal-anniversary/" target="_blank">Melaswen, André plot</a>, yada yada yada, by 2004 all the murdered characters came back — including Maggie! But by the time Maggie turned up alive, Mickey (now played by John Ingle) had married and moved on with Bonnie. The two ladies got into a bit of a tug-o’-war, but in the end Maggie (of course!) won out.</p>

16 / 28 <p>With her miraculous resurrection/the biggest “Oops, we made a mistake” in daytime history, Maggie was back front and center, running Chez Rouge and trying to get her and Mickey’s grand-nephew the help he needed as his mental state deteriorated. We, sadly, all know where Nick ended up (or should we say down?) but no one tried harder to save his soul than Maggie!</p>

17 / 28 <p>When Nick ended up in jail, Maggie opened her heart and her home to Melanie in the hopes of getting her back on her feet after Nick’s terrorizing. And then grandson Nathan came home, troubled teen Mia joined Melanie at the Horton household and life was good! Which, again, is never, ever a good sign in daytime…</p>

18 / 28 <p>In January of 2010, Maggie faced the unthinkable when she went upstairs to find Mickey dead. As beloved as he was, it was kind of a mercy killing. We hadn’t seen him on-screen since 2008 and he’d been recast three times since John Clarke retired… but it was still a sad moment! She made it through, though, with the help of friends and family, like Nathan.</p>

19 / 28 <p>Maggie and her mother-in-law, Alice, were always close and even worked together — first with Alice’s Restaurant and then by investing in Countess Wilhelmina — during the story drought of the ‘90s. So we guess it was only right that it was poor Maggie who found Alice had passed away in June of 2010, just months after she’d found Mickey dead.</p>

20 / 28 <p>Maggie started having health issues in 2011 and ended up in the hospital. Fearing her Myasthenia Gravis was returning, newlyweds Melanie and Philip moved in to look after her — which meant Victor stopping by to check on his boy and play suitor to the lovely widow! </p>

21 / 28 <p>Loving a man like Victor comes with its own… unique set of challenges. Like when a jealous Vivian tried to bury Maggie alive. Or when she was literally caught in the crossfire of the DiMera/Kiriakis war. Maggie’s response? “I’m leaving! Unless we’re married.”</p>

22 / 28 <p>Victor took Maggie at her word and proposed at the Horton Town Square opening. In November of 2011, they were married and they stayed that way right up until the end. Oof, now we’re starting to get a bit choked up. </p>

23 / 28 <p>Maggie’s family grew exponentially when she learned that her eggs had been used to conceive Dr. Daniel Jonas. Suddenly, she had a son, and Melanie, who’d been like a daughter to her, was actually more like a granddaughter! But then Melanie left, and Daniel died and that was kind of that. Luckily…</p>

24 / 28 <p>It turns out newbie Summer was another of Maggie’s long-lost kids, who she’d had at 17 and thought was stillborn. And Maggie’s reaction pretty much says it all about this twist. Summer came, went and died off-screen of cirrhosis a few years later to a collective *shrug*. </p>

25 / 28 <p>Maggie got just about the worst do-over in daytime history when Deimos showed up and, intent on getting revenge on big brother Victor, poisoned Maggie until a fall down the stairs broke her back and paralyzed her. Again. But eventually Victor sorted Deimos, Nicole killed him, and Maggie pushed through to walk again!</p>

26 / 28 <p>Remember how Maggie had an actual kid back in the day? Well <em>Days of Our Lives</em> finally did, and in 2018, Sarah returned for the first time since she’d left Salem as a kid with Melissa! She’s kept Maggie on her toes the last few years between kidnappings, broken engagements and Xander drama — not to mention her pregnancy! But hey, Maggie finally has an actual daughter to dote on and she <em>hasn’t </em>been killed off! Yet. </p>

27 / 28 <p>Recently, we’ve gotten to see a whole new side of Maggie after Victor appointed her CEO of Titan. Because she has not been afraid to wield her power, making the tough calls and putting upstarts like Alex in their place when they try undermining her. Don’t even think about crossing her!</p>