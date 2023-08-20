Days of Our Lives’ Christopher Sean Opens Up About a Life-Changing Decision: ‘Thank You for Accepting the Real Me’
Wondering where Days of Our Lives’ Paul Narita is? And whether he and Andrew Donovan are still trying to make a long-distance relationship work? You’re definitely not alone. Many a viewer misses seeing Christopher Sean on our screens — Soaps.com staffers among them. So when the actor recently celebrated a momentous milestone and shared the details with fans and followers on social media, it was a welcome update.
“Seven years ago I made the decision to no longer drink alcohol,” a candid Sean tweeted on August 16, before going on to explain how pivotal his sobriety has been to his growth as person.
“I’ve learned more about myself, I’ve enjoyed more memories, I’ve loved myself more than I ever have,” said the actor, whose Paul is affectionately known as “John’s Best Son” in some Days of Our Lives fan circles. “I’m proud of who I’ve become.”
Sean, who is also beloved in sci-fi and comic book circles for his voice acting as Kaz on Star Wars Resistance and Nightwing in the Gotham Knights video game, even indulged one Twitter follower’s curiosity about his nonalcoholic drink of choice. “For a while it was soda water, now I just have my pre-workouts’ water and Boba,” he said.
7 years ago I made the decision to no longer drink alcohol. I’ve learned more about myself, I’ve enjoyed more memories, I’ve loved myself more than I ever have. I’m proud of who I’ve become.
Thanks to everyone for accepting the real me and here’s to another 7. pic.twitter.com/pi6geGdgv4
— Christopher Sean 🇺🇸 🇯🇵 (@ChristopherSean) August 16, 2023
The appreciative actor ended on a thankful note for all those who’ve been with him on this alcohol-free journey. “Thanks to everyone for accepting the real me,” he said, “and here’s to another seven.”
We’re raising our bubble tea to you, Christopher Sean. Congratulations.
