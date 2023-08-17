Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (3)

The big mystery of where Days of Our Lives’ Victor was before his death just got a tad bit deeper. Though Shane couldn’t give Bo’s exact location, he confirmed that he’s nowhere near the Mediterranean, which makes the fact that Victor’s plane went down there all the more mysterious.

Now there could be a number of explanations for this. Maybe Victor was just stopping by Greece and visit the old homestead. But they wouldn’t be making such a big deal out of all this if he was feeling nostalgic for the home country. And surely, he’d at least have told Maggie he was planning on going, especially since he left three days before he was supposed to.

But while Bo isn’t in the Mediterranean, what if another of Victor’s children is? And no, we don’t mean Philip.

Wait, a minute, you’re realizing, it can’t be her. Isabella died over thirty years ago! Cancer claimed her in John’s arms in Venice, Italy. That reminds us a whole lot of how Bo supposedly died in Hope’s arms… of cancer.

And we all know how Bo turned out. So what if Isabella also isn’t dead? What if, like Bo, she’d just been put on ice — albeit for a bit longer? Venice doesn’t exactly seem like somewhere to keep someone alive, but Victor might have had her moved to Greece to keep an eye on her. It would be just a short skip away, right in the Mediterranean and away from prying eyes as he tried desperately for years to bring her back.

And now this is probably where you’re thinking, “Right, well, we’ve seen her spirit visit her loved ones a number of times in the decades since she died, so she’s definitely dead.” And yeah, you’d be right. Her ghost has come back to visit, just like Bo’s did.

That didn’t mean much for him.

Ghosts have never made a difference on any soap opera when it came time to bring the characters back. But on top of that, Days of Our Lives already created an out for that when they brought Bo back, making clear that while he was in suspended animation, his spirit was in heaven, waiting to reunite with his body.

Why couldn’t Isabella be the same? Cancer supposedly got both of them, but the difference is that while Victor may have had the limitless resources to keep Isabella on ice, he never had a way to bring her back — until Dr. Rolf figured out how with Bo. With one child returned from the dead, surely, Victor might have thought, he could have all his children back once again.

He wouldn’t even need Dr. Rolf, he’d just need whatever he did with the prisms. Maybe, just maybe, Victor was finally successful — only for his plane to tragically go down before he could ever share the news.

It would be perfect timing. Theresa’s making her return, presumably with Tate to say goodbye to great-grandpa, so he could also meet his grandmother. Brady’s adrift, between Chloe moving on from him to Xander and Kristen tearing Rachel from him after pushing him to the brink of the edge. He never got to know his mom — at least not alive — since she died just five months after he was born. But if there was ever a time he needed her, it’s now.

Then there’s John and Marlena who have finally made it through demonic possession, Orpheus’ poisoning, Megan’s meddling and are able to settle back into happiness. What better time to bring back John’s old flame? Yeah, she’s been gone a long time, but losing your partner can leave a wound

Just ask Isabella. When Marlena came back to life, she nearly lost John to her!

And not to be crass, but we’re pretty sure a good chunk of the Kiriakises are about to be anyway, so why not throw in one more person to squabble over the inheritance?

What do you think? Would Days of Our Lives bring Isabella Toscano back after all these years?

