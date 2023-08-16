Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI, Courtesy of Everett Collection

Believe it or not, even the stars get star struck sometimes! Of course, for Days of Our Lives‘ Elia Cantu (Jada), working with Jackée Harry (Paulina) isn’t necessarily a matter of being star struck, so much as a longtime fan! For a lot of folks, they first met Harry back during her hilarious turn as the man-hungry Sandra in 227.

Practically every scene she did became an instant classic, but there’s one very special crossover episode that will always stick in our minds — and that’s when Mary and Sandra competed against each other on Family Feud in season 4!

In fact, Cantu’s such a fan of the episode, she decided to pay homage to it as she paid tribute to Harry in a hilariously spot-on video!

“In honor of your birthday, Jackée Harry,” she wrote on Instagram, “I just had to recreate one of your iconic scenes from 227!! It’s one of my favs!! Happy Birthday, Queen! It’s been an absolute joy and honor working with you on Days of Our Lives!”

Check out her video recreation below, side-by-side with the original scene. From the hair to the dress to the expressions, about all we’ve got to say about it is… Oh, man!

And speaking of a man, Jada’s beau, Galen Gering (Rafe), declared the impression “So good!” And hey, that sounds a lot like how Rafe feels about his relationship with Jada. Heck, it’s got to be good if he’s willing to give up his career to be with her!

But the icing on the cake came with the birthday queen’s own endorsement as Harry chimed in in the comments with, “Oh my goodness! You’re too, too much! Luv!”

Well, we may be a couple days late, but we wish the happiest of belated birthdays to Harry and all we can say is thanks for all the years of entertainment!

