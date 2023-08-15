Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (3)

It seems like almost out of nowhere, everything and everyone is coming together on Days of Our Lives. And while it’s sure to make for some explosive story, that’s not necessarily good news for everyone on the canvas! Take Gabi and Vivian, for instance. They’ll soon be giving us an exit and an entrance, respectively, and the timing of it, mixed in with Victor’s death, has us all but certain they’re connected!

We know that Louise Sorel was back filming in March, which means Vivian is likely returning sometime over the next month. But whether she’ll be back in time for Victor’s funeral is another question, seeing as how Days of Our Lives shoots so far in advance. In the end, maybe she just can’t get out of prison in time.

But no matter how you slice it, you can bet that Victor’s death will bring her back. Those two were so messy and intertwined over the years that there’s no way she’d miss this opportunity — especially with her precious Stefano in Salem! And Vivian being Vivian, you can bet that, while she may have some conflicting emotions over her longtime husband/enemy being gone, she’s going to seize on the opportunity right in front of her.

Victor will be gone and there’s going to be a mad scramble for Titan — so why not make sure her boy gets it? And no, we don’t mean Philip. We mean Stefan!

In fact, why shouldn’t Stefan take Titan and DiMera? After all, mother and son first came to town to take over DiMera Enterprises, so why not get back to corporate scheming and up the ante a bit with two companies? Granted, Stefan’s claim on the Kiriakis family company is, well, non-existent, but there’s always a way around that.

Because what if Stefan married someone in the family, someone newly returned to Salem to say goodbye to Victor? Someone like Chelsea? Now, there’s no word on if she will be by to say farewell to her grandfather, but the list of single Kiriakis women is a bit short. They wouldn’t be the most obvious couple, but Chelsea’s got a definite dark streak in her that could match perfectly with Stefan. And while she’s never shown any interest in Titan, it’s really an in to the family that Stefan would need.

If Vivian could push her and Stefan together, he could, in theory get his foot in the door of the Kiriakis family and their company, eventually bringing DiMera and Titan together under his control. Vivian would finally be able to stick it to both Stefano and Victor (and their families!) in one devious swoop. There’d be a few steps in there to figure out, of course, but Vivian’s no stranger to complex schemes. She’d make it work.

But first, there’d be one person standing in her way: Gabi. Any other time, we wouldn’t be that worried. But Camila Banus and Gabi are leaving Days of Our Lives, which means all bets are off!

You can be sure Gabi’s not going to just let the husband she’s fought so hard to be with just leave her for a corporate merger marriage. So she’d have to be taken out. The problem is, Vivian would have to do it in a way that Stefano didn’t suspect her, or he’d never go along with anything his mother suggested. On top of that, there’s the question of whether she’d flat out have Gabi killed to get her out of the way or just disappear her for a bit.

Vivian’s vicious and murderous, but she’s not stupid. Keeping Gabi prisoner somewhere might be the better option. Yes, there’s the chance she’d get free, but the only way Vivian would have a glimmer of a chance of Stefan forgiving her if he found out what happened would be if Gabi were still alive to come home someday.

Granted, even if this did work and Stefan got his foot in the door of the Kiriakis family and, eventually, Titan, we don’t see Chelsea going along with any plot of Vivian’s — at least not knowingly. But that would be a problem for Vivian to solve on another day, long after Gabi’s gone.

We’ve long assumed that Gabi’s exit would have something to do with the DiMeras, but it may turn out to be Salem’s other powerful family that sends her packing!

