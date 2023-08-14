Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (3)

Monday’s episode of Days of Our Lives wasn’t easy to watch. Maggie, Justin and Victor’s family grew increasingly panicked as they tried to figure out what happened to his vanished plane and they upended every avenue they could think of to find out what had gone wrong. It wasn’t until the very end that Justin learned from Shane that the wreckage was found in the Mediterranean — and there’s no word on any survivors yet.

But Justin may want to keep Shane and the entire ISA on speed dial, because before they got to the truth, the family learned that while Victor wasn’t due home until today from visiting Bo, he’d left three days earlier. And what’s more, Hope shared, he seemed “distracted” by something. It was news to everyone, including Maggie. So where was Victor before he disappeared?

Well, there could be any number of places he was visiting. First off is the obvious. After checking in on one son, Victor decided to stop by and visit another: Philip. And that could end up having dire consequences.

More: John-Paul Lavoisier back in Salem

Philip left Salem after faking his own death because Kate and Victor wanted to get him mental help. And from what we’ve heard here and there, it was working. We know Philip’s coming back and we’ve been assuming he’ll be healthy together once again — but that may not be the case if Victor dies returning home from a visit.

We’ve seen Shawn dealing with the guilt of putting his dad in a coma. If Philip thinks he was responsible, albeit indirectly, for Victor’s death that could spend him spiraling once again and undo so much of the work he’s done the past few years in getting healthy. In fact, it could make him downright dangerous once again.

But what if Victor wasn’t visiting Philip? What if he disappeared for another reason? Could an old Kiriakis enemy have turned up who he had to deal with? A past lover looking to reconnect… or drop a bombshell on him like the fact that Bo and Philip aren’t his only children out there?

The first step, it seems like, will have to be checking in with Kate. If anyone knows whether Victor was visiting their son, it’s her. From the looks of spoilers, that won’t happen until at least Thursday. If she confirms that’s where Victor had disappeared to, then we might be getting one heck of a shock when guilt-ridden Philip makes his return.

But if it wasn’t… Well, you can all-but bet that wherever Victor was, the truth is going to be big, it’s going to be explosive, and it’s going to be game-changing. Because Victor travels a lot. And if he’s been disappearing for years without folks actually knowing where he is, who knows what dark secrets are about to be uncovered.

What do you think? Where has Victor been these past three days?

Check out our photo gallery of who could be returning for the funeral as you ponder whether Victor was visiting, family, old flames, or old enemies!