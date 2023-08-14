Days of Our Lives Tragedy and Triumph as a New Era Arrives: ‘A Moment of Recognition and Devastation’
Days of Our Lives did something interesting this past Friday. The show ended on a cliffhanger that wasn’t really a cliffhanger (at least not for us)… and it worked. Justin got a phone call that just about stopped his heart and had to tell the assembled family that Victor’s plane had gone missing, which we all knew to mean his death, but which his family hadn’t yet figured out.
It was effective not because we were wondering if Victor would be OK, but because we’re unsure of if his family will be. While Victor’s spent most of his time off-screen for some time now, his name has always been on his family’s lips as he pushed and pulled them where he wanted them, positioned Titan CEOs and played chess with the corporate world.
As the Kiriakis family waits for news of the plane, “There’s a moment of recognition and devastation of what could possibly be, what could have possibly happened,” Wally Kurth tells Soap Opera Digest in their latest issue. “It’s very emotional.”
Victor has led the family — often, admittedly, with an iron fist — but in many ways that family started with him back in 1985 and Justin in 1987. In a lot of ways, the two knew each other better than anyone else and Justin’s been the one who’s lived with Victor in the Kiriakis mansion. So it makes sense that he’s the one who takes it upon himself to hold everyone and everything together as Victor’s plane goes missing and their world crumbles.
“Justin needs to stay strong,” Kurth explains, “especially for Maggie, because she’s really worried. Justin’s that guy who tries to be the strong one, the solid one.”
And that makes an instinctual sense to not just the family, but everyone who’s watched Days of Our Lives over the years. Justin should be the one getting the news and trying to keep everyone together.
Philip and Bo are Victor’s children, but Bo was raised as a Brady and Philip is only half Justin’s age — and troubled in a way his uncle has never been. For a long time, Justin, whose parents died before we ever met and him, and Victor, who was childless, were the only family each other had. Justin came to Salem 35 years ago to be by his uncle’s side back when neither men had anyone.
“Victor was Justin’s father,” Kurth tells SOD, “essentially. He raised him. He’s everything to him. He was the parental figure in Justin’s life. Even though he drove Justin crazy, he was always there for him.” And now, “It’s really Justin and Maggie holding on to each other.”
And that says just about all we need to know about the Kiriakis family future. Oh, there’s sure to be a squabble over the inheritance and the will and the corporate world, but in the end, there can be only one heir apparent: Justin.
He’s the only one who’s got the temperament, the experience and the respect to pull the family together. Everyone else is too fresh, too new and too volatile. While Justin has never had much interest in being CEO of Titan, Victor hasn’t run the company directly for years. He was the man behind the curtain, the one whom his family (sometimes begrudgingly) respected and, yes, feared.
Justin may not have that fear, but he can command that respect. He can let the others run Titan while he takes over Victor’s role as the one who wields the power because he can keep the family in line. He and Maggie are the ones who were closest to Victor. Maggie was the one he decided should be in charge of Titan and Justin was the “son” who has spent the last 15 years by Victor’s side.
If they pull together now — albeit not, like Maggie and Victor, romantically — they can usher in a new Kiriakis era and make sure the family doesn’t crumble with Victor’s death but pulls together stronger than ever.
