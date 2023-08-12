Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of August 14 – 18, Salem says goodbye to Victor Kiriakis. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Get your tissues ready, because it’s going to be one hell of an emotional week on Days of Our Lives. The latest promo opens with Justin’s voice saying he’s afraid he has some bad news… Last week ended with Xander revealing to the family he had proposed to Chloe, while Justin explained Victor’s plane had gone missing…

Brady and Xander, who haven’t exactly always gotten along, especially given Xander with his ex Chloe now, share a tearful embrace. This after Brady, depressed he had lost custody of Rachel, pulled Chloe into a kiss!

The promo continues with Alex in tears, and the camera pans to a photo of Victor on a table.

Justin’s voiceover continues to say, “It’s about your Uncle Victor.” In the next shot, Justin explains Victor’s plane went down. Maggie gasps, and flashbacks of happier times between Victor and Maggie are shown. She’s then shown sobbing in John’s arms. Like many in Salem, John had a long and arduous history with Victor, including marrying his late daughter Isabella.

Kate thinks about her past with Victor, who she was once married to, and knows there will never be another Victor Kiriakis. Of course, Victor wasn’t always the warm curmudgeon he became in the past several years. Victor started out as a ruthless villain, as evident in some of the flashbacks, such as Steve’s own past with the then Kiriakis tyrant.

The promo ends with scenes of Victor and his family, and Victor’s voice saying, “My greatest happiness has been sharing my life with you.” Justin breaks down in Bonnie’s embrace.

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube