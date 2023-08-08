As Days of Our Lives Carson Boatman Shares Life-Changing News, You Won’t Believe His Co-Star’s Response
The Days of Our Lives family is about to grow by one! Because while Johnny may be single and ready to mingle at the moment, portrayer Carson Boatman is happily married. In fact, he just celebrated his second anniversary to wife Julana Dizon. And now, barely two weeks later, the happy couple have another reason to celebrate: They’re having a baby!
Boatman shared the news with an Instagram post of the excited parents-to-be showing off the sonagram, a spiffy new hat that says, “Boat Baby,” and their joyous smiles.
“Boatman, party of 3,” the actor wrote. “Coming December 2023!”
Heck, that’s better than a movie announcement. Congratulations to the happy couple! Naturally, most of Boatman’s co-stars already beat us to the congratulations punch, but with a cast as close as the folks at Days of Our Lives, we wouldn’t expect anything less.
Eric Martsolf (Brady) shared a gif with a man spinning around to point at his sunglasses-wearing baby. (At least, we assume it’s his. The tot could be anyone’s!) Lucas Adams (Tripp), being the good Texas lad that he is, peppered his reply with plenty of “Y’alls,” writing, “Y’all are gonna be such amazing parents! Congratulations, y’all!”
Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) kept his short and sweet with “Yeee!! Congrats y’all,” while Boatman’s former on-screen flame (at least before Wendy dumped Johnny for Tripp), Victoria Grace offered her “Congratulations” over “Such amazing news!”
Paul Telfer (Xander), Zach Tinker (Sonny), Greg Rikaart (Leo), headwriter Ron Carlivati — the excitement and congrats just kept on coming! But we’re going to leave you with what may be the prize-winning response (it certainly got the most reactions and likes) that came from Boatman’s onscreen dad, Dan Feurriegel (EJ).
“Coming December 2023?” he asked. “But you already came??”
Check out our photo gallery of daytime stars and their kids — because we’ll soon be adding one more!