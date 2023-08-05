Credit: Peacock screenshot

In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of August 7 – 11, get out the tissues! Read what happens and watch the preview below.

After competing with Tripp for Wendy’s heart, Johnny’s back to chasing his ex-wife, you know, the one who chose his twin sister over him. Johnny tells Chanel that “she” doesn’t even hold a candle to her, nobody does, as he takes her hands in his.

Last week was full of weddings and proposals, which seems to have inspired EJ. Coming up, EJ gets down on one knee and asks Nicole to marry him. Nicole gasps and can’t seem to get the word out… Of course, there is also the matter that she’s carrying Eric, not EJ’s child, which Sloan is keeping secret.

Maggie headed to Chicago last week to confront Sarah, who is about ready to bust out a baby. She tells her daughter that she knows that the baby she’s carrying is Xander’s, and not Rex’s. How will this impact Xander and Chloe’s relationship?

In Bayview, fresh off his reunion with his high school girlfriend Eve Donovan, Harris gets another blast from the past. Ava Vitali spots Harris and asks what the hell he’s doing here. He asks, “I’m sorry, but do I know you?” She laughs, “Seriously?” It’s a General Hospital ‘Jarly’ reunion, just not one that takes place in Port Charles!

Finally, last week Maggie begged Xander to try and make up with his Uncle Victor, who he had distanced himself from. Xander agreed to try once Victor was back from his trip. However Maggie’s words to Xander, “before it’s too late” are about to ring true. Justin finds his son Alex and has news to share about his Uncle Victor…

Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to find out who blabs a secret, and why Wendy is unhappy with her brother.

Before you go, relive Victor’s incredibly checkered past in the below photo gallery.

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube