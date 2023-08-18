Freddie Smith Sonny Days
Credit: John Paschal/JPI

If you’re on TikTok, it’s not surprising to see former Days of Our Lives star Freddie Smith pop up on your FYP (For You Page). He’s been sharing the inside scoop with daytime fans about everything from residuals on soaps — a very timely issue with the current actors’ strike — to his realtor insight about the current housing market. Let’s just say, he is booked and busy.

Related Story

Since his official departure from Days of Our Lives in 2021, Smith has heard the question, “Will you return to the show,” a thousand times over, but there’s more to the story than just a simple “no” response. He revealed to Soaps.com that it was “around 2014 or 15” when he “first started having an interest in business and sales, and in building something” on his own. He knew that he couldn’t “rely on the industry” because an actor’s life is a roller coaster. By 2019, he knew it was almost time to pull the plug on his Los Angeles era.

“I wanted to move to Florida. I wanted to be by my family. I wanted to do entrepreneur stuff, full-time creative stuff,” he explains. “And my wife [Alyssa Tabit Smith] and I had the discussion, and I said, ‘I’m going to do one more year of Days, 2020, let’s do one more year, and then let’s move.'” Smith found out in February 2020 that they were “resting” his character, Sonny Kiriakis, and just weeks later, the pandemic hit. “In June, we were sitting around, and I said, ‘This is a sign. When is this going to come back? I can’t sit here for eight months and wait.’ So we left,” he says.

Of course, Days of Our Lives is filmed six months ahead, so his exit wasn’t official with viewers just yet. “I was still on the show even though I had clocked out,” he admits. He wasn’t that far into his departure when in June 2021, Days of Our Lives producers let him know that they were bringing Sonny back to the show — and that’s when Smith had to make the “big decision.” He knew that if he declined, they would recast his role and his time on the series would officially be over. “And I ended up saying ‘no’ because I was already in Florida,” Smith sums up. “I said, ‘I can’t go back. I made the decision.'”

Check out more of our interview with Smith in the video above — he shares how he feels about Days of Our Lives now that he’s off the show and how he’s handling his TikTok fame. Then learn the real reasons these other soap superstars departed from their shows… sometimes there’s lots of drama behind their exit!