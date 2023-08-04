Arianne Zucker Shares a Frustrating Update On the Situation Backstage at Days of Our Lives
It’s been a week since our sister site Deadline published its explosive report about Days of Our Lives’ probe into allegations of workplace misconduct by co-executive producer Albert Alarr (resulting, the article stated, in only a written warning and a request that he undergo training). Since then, it’s come to light that at least 25 members of the cast have banded together and signed a petition calling for his dismissal and replacement. What’s happened since then?
Nothing, according to Arianne Zucker, who has played Nicole on the NBC-turned-Peacock soap since 1998. “I want to thank you all for the incredible community support!” she Instagrammed fans on August 7. “Without all your voices there is no change! Even though we are still waiting.
“Your constant positivity and strong opinions,” she added, “mean more than you know.”
Zucker also expressed her gratitude to the peers who have stood with the group that has come to be known as the Days 25. “Thank you to those who have formally been on the show who have shared your stories and continue to share them,” she wrote. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again! It takes a village.”
Among the allegations outlined in Deadline’s initial report was an incident from a year or so ago in which Alarr, while directing an intimate scene, became frustrated when the prop department forgot to bring an actress an extra sheet so as not to be exposed on camera. As she struggled to cover up with what bedding was available, Alarr reportedly told her to hurry up and make the scene hot. “Try and remember what it was like when you were young and vibrant,” an eyewitness told the website.
The actress was said to have spent the rest of her taping day repeatedly tearing up. Though, reportedly off a conversation with the stage manager, Alarr apologized to the leading lady in question, she was told a few months later that she was being written off the show.
“I’ll leave you with this,” Zucker concluded her post. “Doing the right thing can never be wrong. Especially when it is for the good of the many!”
In response, Zucker’s fiancé, Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel), cheered, “I love you! You’re a strong woman with an enormously compassionate heart! Keep leading by example!”
Paul Telfer (Xander) reminded Zucker that she was “always a great help and support to me when I joined Days of Our Lives. Your sincere respect for the show’s legacy and desire to secure its future have always stood out to me.”
Farah Galfond (ex-Mimi) encouraged Zucker to keep fighting. “I experienced a small sliver of it and can’t imagine what the larger doses might have been like… I believe change is coming, and it could be a beautiful new era for some of my favorite people.
“Proud of you, Ari,” she added. “Immensely.”
