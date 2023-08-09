Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI, John Paschal/JPI

It’s time. Starting next week with a downed plane, Days of Our Lives is going to begin saying goodbye to Victor Kiriakis and his legendary portrayer, John Aniston. We know from spoilers that Victor’s plane is going to be going down and he sadly, won’t survive it.

Even more tragically, it seems like it’ll happen after Victor’s visit to Bo. And once the longtime head of the Kiriakis family is gone, you can bet that alongside of the mourning and tears, there’s going to be one heck of a scramble for money and power!

Friends, family, ex-lovers and nemeses — there’s no end to the possibilities of folks who could return to say goodbye to Victor. We know already that John-Paul Lavoisier is returning as Philip, but there’s just no way that could be the only one of Victor’s out-of-town family who would come back to say goodbye… and find out what kind of inheritance they’re getting!

Victor had kids, grandkids and even great­­­­­-grandkids in spades. And with Victor gone and no longer backing Maggie, we have a feeling the vultures might start circling to dethrone her and take Titan for themselves.

Then there are the exes. Maggie is Victor’s fifth wife — and sixth marriage, seeing as how he and Vivian wed twice. Would they necessarily come back to mourn? That’s debatable, seeing as how acrimonious most of Victor’s relationships ended, but there is absolutely no way we’d forgive Days of Our Lives if they didn’t bring a few of them back to see him off. (And maybe check to see if they’d somehow remained in the will.)

If nothing else, we need Louise Sorrel’s Vivian at Victor’s funeral, decked out all in black and making one hell of a scene! And, we’re willing to bet, with one hell of a plot up her sleeve!

And then there’s Bo… We’ve no doubt having him wake up so soon wasn’t in the plan — but neither was John Aniston’s passing. He died just after Peter Reckell finished shooting his stuff back in the spring, so why not do a little rewriting and have Bo wake up just after his dad dies after visiting him? The tragedy of that would be so much more impactful than if he woke up a year later to be told Victor was gone.

Bo wouldn’t have to stick around, of course, but with Megan still out there, he and Hope could come home to Salem, then leave to track down the woman who made their lives miserable… but also kind of gave them back. And it would pull Shawn out of his funk. For that alone we’d kill to have Bo back! But either way, even if it’s just Bo seeing Victor’s spirit saying goodbye in his coma, we need to have at least one scene with Peter Reckell returning for such a heartbreaking occasion.

In other words, there’s a lot to mine here and hopefully a slew of storylines that Victor’s passing could kick off. So we pulled together a gallery of everyone we’d love to see return to send Aniston and Victor off in style! Check it out, then sound off in the comments who you’d like to see come back!

