Rather than sit back and wait for action to be taken, Days of Our Lives cast members are taking it upon themselves to petition for the ouster of co-executive producer Albert Alarr. According to our sister site Deadline, at least 25 members of the soap’s cast have thus far signed the petition calling for new leadership.

Deadline reports that the petition refers to recent events as “traumatic and disheartening,” including the lack of action following the investigations into the allegations.

The petition goes on to say that in light of Alarr’s actions, “many of us feel — and will continue to feel — very uncomfortable and distraught should he stay involved with the show. Many of us have either been physically or verbally violated by him, including witnessing those objectionable and offensive actions.”

The only solution, as far as those signing the petition see it, is for Alarr to be replaced. “We all want to make the most of this significant moment, not just for us in entertainment, but for our loyal viewers and the culture as a whole,” the document continues.

Ever since Deadline first reported the allegations and the resulting investigation, viewers have used social media to show their support for the actors. More than once over the past week, the hashtag #FireAlarr has trended on Twitter.

Meanwhile, new allegations of inappropriate behavior have been reported to Deadline, including one in which Alarr shouted a homophobic slur at an actress in front of numerous people. “He meant it to be humiliating in front of an all-male crew,” the source said.

Deadline was also told of another incident, corroborated by multiple sources, in which Alarr told an actress on her final day that she “should just come up to my office and [expletive] me.”

Perhaps the most disturbing aspect for many has been the low-level response to the investigation results, with Alarr reportedly having received a written warning and been told to undergo training.

Meanwhile, Arianne Zucker — who last week told her Instagram followers that the cast and crew were “all supporting each other” and thanked fans for their support — in a new Instagram post asked for the thoughts of on the latest Deadline article.

“JFC… SMDH… WTAF… are just some of my thoughts,” responded co-star Martha Madison (Belle).

Elsewhere, Farah Galfond — who as Farah Fath played Days‘ Mimi and One Life to Live‘s Gigi — was prompted by recent events to share her own story. “I’m not on the show anymore, but I would love to sign the petition in spirit,” she said on Twitter, adding that “it wasn’t until I switched shows that I realized not every set was like that.”

She went on to share that she’d “had the particular misfortune of having Alarr direct my first ever ‘love’ scene when I was 19. He was new, so I was already nervous not having one of the other directors that I was [familiar with]. I was extremely modest and freaked out to be standing in my underwear in front of dozens of crew (aa men that had known me since I was 15… ew) and did Albert do or say one little thing to make me feel remotely at ease? Absolutely not. He pushed and pushed and pushed and pushed me on a particular issue, and was annoyed when I stood my ground.”

She pointed out how nice it would have been “to have a woman direct that scene and make sure I felt protected instead of exposed. It’s been hard for me to read the news. I guess I’m shocked he learned nothing after the #MeToo movement. Or by, hello? The cast and crew’s appalled reactions to him on a daily basis?”

She concluded by extending her sympathies to her former co-stars “who’ve been dealing with this relentlessly for decades now. Proud of those who are finding their voice now. His time is up. Nice work.”

In response, Zucker thanked her former scene partner. “Your words matter,” she said. “Knowing you are not alone may not only start to ease what you and many others have gone through, but saying something is everything. Love you always! #WomenTakingPowerBack.”

A clip from an entertainment-related interview series shows Alarr in action, directing a love scene between Jay Kenneth Johnson (ex-Philip) and Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe). In the clip — which you can watch below — Alarr is seen aggressively directly the pair, at one point demonstrating what he wants by physically pushing Bjorlin back onto the bed.

One of the show’s performers, speaking on the condition of anonymity, expressed their shock to Deadline. “If any of this had come out about any actor or actress, even remotely close, even if it was just an allegation, not even something that was true, they’d be gone,” they said. “The actors are held to a standard, and the fact that a producer isn’t? It’s just madness to me.”

Another performer said that the set had become “a place in which actors have to take care of each other, check in on one another, ‘are you OK?’ Even during intimate scenes, it’s the actors taking care of one another to make sure they’re comfortable. Because that level of consideration doesn’t come from the top, which is unfortunate.”

Alarr did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment on the matter.