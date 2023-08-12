Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

The life of a soap opera actor is not easy! There’s the fast pace, the massive amounts of dialogue to memorize, the sheer number of scenes and episodes they have to shoot. No, it’s not easy at all. But life on the set of Days of Our Lives is even more complicated these days — and we don’t just mean from how fast they shoot even compared to the other daytime soaps!

No, the confusion over on Days of Our Lives stems, as Paul Telfer noted on Twitter recently, from the cast, crew and characters — or at least their names!

A fan asked Xander’s portrayer if it ever got tricky when actors and characters share the same name, like if Telfer was ever around at the same time as Christopher Sean’s character and got confused about which “Paul” folks meant.

“Definitely,” Telfer agreed, then laid out an absolutely headache inducing combination. “It’s both the actor names and the character names that get confusing! Eric [Martsolf] plays Brady, Eric Brady is played by Greg [Vaughan], another Greg [Rikaart] plays Leo — multiple Pauls and Johns on and off screen — and half the crew is named either Steve, Matt or Mark!”

Yikes! And here we thought Steve being played by Stephen Johnson would make things a bit easier, but not if a good chunk of the crew shares the name too! At least there’s only one Xander, even if there are a few Pauls. For that, we imagine Telfer is grateful… as are the good citizens of Salem!

We know Brady definitely is.

