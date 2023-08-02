Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI, John Paschal/JPI

With John-Paul Lavoisier set to return this month as Days of Our Lives‘ Philip, it seems all-but certain that Salem and the show will finally be saying goodbye to Victor. The show typically shoots around six months in advance, so it’s finally caught up to and surpassed John Aniston’s death back in December.

But while Philip is sure to be back to say goodbye to his dad, Bo, sadly, will likely still be in a coma and there’s been no word of Peter Reckell making a return to say farewell. The actor sadly missed seeing Aniston one last time before his death back when he returned to (oh so briefly!) reunite Bo and Hope.

That, however, doesn’t mean Reckell isn’t always thinking of his TV dad. So when a fan shared a rare 1990 clip of Victor’s portrayer and daughter Jennifer Aniston before she hit it big, he didn’t waste any time in sharing it. The look on the younger Aniston’s face when her dad levels a very subtle but bluntly parental bit of criticism is priceless. As Reckell notes of their shared “parent” with a delighted emoji, “That’s him. Always honest.”

Check it out below.

While we can’t see Reckell’s Bo waking from his coma in time to say farewell to his dad, it’s not out of the question for Days of Our Lives to have a surprise or two up its sleeve when it comes to Victor’s farewell.

A number of folks on Twitter chimed in about how it’s a shame Jennifer Aniston never stopped by Days of Our Lives, but we have a feeling Victor’s death will be a chance for the show to invite back a few folks we may not have seen in a little while.

So who would you like to see return to Salem to say goodbye?

Sound off below, then join some of daytime’s finest in saying goodbye to John Aniston in our photo gallery.